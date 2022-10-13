DJ Budhha Dubai Spins Songs And Creates Mashups That Make People Groove

People often say that different career aspirations and passions cannot go hand in hand. But time and again there have been exceptional personalities who have proven this thought process wrong. Especially with the advancement in technology, the struggle to juggle between two completely opposite professions at once has been combatted to a great extent.

Such individuals carry a great force that unleashes creativity because they are willing to take risks, explore and learn with each coming day. One such person is Mihir Budhabhatti aka DJ Budhha Dubai. He resides in Dubai, UAE and has been a banker for the past 16 years at an international bank but along with that he also follows his passion and transforms into a DJ by night.

Mihir who is in his late 30s has been working with a Dubai branch since 2005 there he has been diligently working as an independent risk analyst in a global private bank. However, the multi-talented personality's horizons of exploring different fields did not stop there. He is a banker during the day time and at night he lights up nightclubs with his amazing DJ skills.

The Indian ex-pat from Gujarat regularly takes part in big-scale shows and concerts. He also performs at the city's top nightclubs, corporate or private parties, weddings and other events in Dubai.

In the late nineties, DJ Budhha Dubai discovered Techno and Deep House genres and realised his love for them. After that, over time he successfully made a genre of his own called 'Desi Deep House' which has brought a significant change in the Desi clubbing scenes.

Due to being a music lover and collector since the age of the scene, DJ Budhha Dubai's inclination towards the same increased. Therefore, over the past ten years, he has produced a wide range of musical fusions for the most demanding audiences around the world which are inspired by Bollywood, Bhangra, Commercials, and House music.

While sharing more about music and his works, DJ Budhha Dubai says, "I feel that music is something that has a strong impact on us. Our mental states and moods can be profoundly impacted by music. It offers us the drive and inspiration when we need it the most. It can calm our worries, give us encouragement when we're tired, and restore our inspiration when we're feeling down.

These are the reasons that I fell in love with the art and decided to present it to the world my way. At my workplace, my co-workers and superiors are extremely supportive. Balancing both of my professions is something that makes me excited and I am very grateful for being able to do it all."

DJ Budhha Dubai is known to have performed onstage with some of the top names in the industry. The list of performers with whom he has shared the stage with includes A R Rahman, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Sidhu Moosewala, Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ammy Virk, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, RDB, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and more.

His official mixes and mashups were released through collaboration with some of the major record labels including Zee and T-Series. He has contributed to a number of advertising campaigns for businesses in the UAE and has made various groovy jingles too. The resident DJ at AKS Nights also has his own radio show on one of the largest UAE's Bollywood Music Station- City 1016. Therefore, this musical prodigy is constantly keeping the best foot forward in the domain and setting new benchmarks.