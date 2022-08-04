Fans Got Crazy After Watching Yusuf Sheikh's BMX Stunt In Action Scenes, Has Worked With Nora And Ranveer

Freestyle BMX cycle stuntman Yusuf Sheikh is number one on the list of favorite Bollywood stars of the audience. He has become a youth icon today, winning the hearts of crores of people with his stunts on social media. Do you know that Yusuf not only wants to entertain the viewers through his team D17 but also wants to play for India in the World Championship? Along with this, he has also promoted BMX stunts in Bollywood action scenes and its craze can be seen among the youth.

Yusuf, who has made people crazy about his cycle stunts, has worked with many big brands and stars. He has appeared in Ready to Move Song with Tiger Shroff, ICICI Event with Shah Rukh Khan, Aankh Mare Song with Ranveer Singh, and I Can Do That with Farhan Akhtar.

Not only this but he was also seen in Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher's reality show "India's Got Talent". Also, Yusuf has collaborated with many stars in big brands like Suzuki, Redbull, and Mountain Dew, in which stars like Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sukh-E, Gurnajar, Arjun Kanungo, Tony Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy are included.

Let's take a look at his journey. Since childhood, Yusuf was more fond of stunts than entertainment. Once he scored 2nd position in Hercules Rodeo BMX Gem Competition 2014 held in Mumbai.

Then, he won the title of India's First Gold Medalist at the Extreme Sports Association in 2016. After that, he didn't look back. Participated in Manali Mountain Bike Test 2021, Radar Gem 2021, and Rev Jam Reclamation Hyderabad 2021, and won many prizes.

Let us tell you that he has a D17 team, in which his friends Irfan, Saif, and Sameer work. Now if we talk about his fan following, then he has a huge fan following. He had 9.6 million followers on Tik-Tok when this platform was active. He also has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, where he makes BMX shot videos.

Having said all of that, Yusuf has already achieved so much in life and will continue to make everyone proud. We wish him more success in future endeavours.