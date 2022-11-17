Filmmaker Deepak Saraswat Emerged As The 'MASEEHA' Of Hundreds Of Victims In The Last 4 Years

Often
when
stardom
transpires,
the
people
in
the
film
world
get
engaged
into
materializing
their
fame,
however
some
people
leave
no
stone
unturned
to
serve
the
masses.
Filmmaker
Deepak
Saraswat
is
one
such
name,
who
is
known
for
raising
the
voice
of
the
poor
and
helpless
people,
providing
them
justice
and
welfare
services.
When
vulnerable
and
unaided
people
become
hopeless
after
going
round
the
police
stationss,
they
remember
only
one
messiah
-
Deepak
Saraswat
There
are
millions
of
viewers
and
followers
on
Deepak's
social
media
account,
often
his
videos
go
viral,
due
to
which
the
police
department
listens
to
his
words
earnestly,
because
seeing
the
injustice,
he
runs
the
social
media
live
from
the
police
station
itself,
and
exposes
the
corruption.
It
is
seen,
within
a
few
hours,
these
videos
spread
like
fire
on
the
internet,
which
puts
pressure
on
the
department.
Deepak
not
only
helps
in
getting
legal
cases
done,
he
also
assists
many
deprived
and
underprivileged
people
with
lawyer's
and
household
expenses,
due
to
which
his
fans
are
mounting
incessantly.
People
consider
him
not
less
than
an
incarnation
of
God,
a
messiah
or
an
angel.
His
boundaries
are
beyond
any
religion,
caste,
state
or
city.
He
visits
to
any
corner
of
the
country
on
his
own
expenses
and
ensure
to
return
only
after
finishing
the
work.
Now
it
is
difficult
to
find
out
the
motives
behind
all
these
exploits,
but
his
efforts
are
contributing
in
some
way
for
making
things
better
in
the
social
community.