Filmmaker Deepak Saraswat Emerged As The 'MASEEHA' Of Hundreds Of Victims In The Last 4 Years

Often when stardom transpires, the people in the film world get engaged into materializing their fame, however some people leave no stone unturned to serve the masses.

Filmmaker Deepak Saraswat is one such name, who is known for raising the voice of the poor and helpless people, providing them justice and welfare services.

When vulnerable and unaided people become hopeless after going round the police stationss, they remember only one messiah - Deepak Saraswat

There are millions of viewers and followers on Deepak's social media account, often his videos go viral, due to which the police department listens to his words earnestly, because seeing the injustice, he runs the social media live from the police station itself, and exposes the corruption. It is seen, within a few hours, these videos spread like fire on the internet, which puts pressure on the department.

Deepak not only helps in getting legal cases done, he also assists many deprived and underprivileged people with lawyer's and household expenses, due to which his fans are mounting incessantly.

People consider him not less than an incarnation of God, a messiah or an angel.

His boundaries are beyond any religion, caste, state or city. He visits to any corner of the country on his own expenses and ensure to return only after finishing the work. Now it is difficult to find out the motives behind all these exploits, but his efforts are contributing in some way for making things better in the social community.