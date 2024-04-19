Here's How Deepa Sree Is Entwining Fashion And Culture Seamlessly

In
the
ever-churning
world
of
fashion
trends,
it's
easy
to
get
swept
up
in
the
latest
fad.
Don't
you
too
try
to
hop
from
one
look
to
another
like
a
butterfly
flitting
between
flowers?
But
for
Deepa
Sree,
fashion
is
about
more
than
just
keeping
up
with
the
trends.
For
her,
it's
expressing
her
thoughts,
ideologies
and
sometimes
her
culture.
While
everyone
is
swayed
by
bodycon
dresses
and
crop
tops,
there's
something
different
about
women
in
tradition.
Deepa
Sree
is
a
style
chameleon.
One
day
she's
rocking
in
a
sizzling
midi
dress
and
the
next,
she's
a
vision
in
a
flowing
saree,
the
epitome
of
grace
and
elegance.
But
here's
the
thing
-
no
matter
what
Deepa
wears,
her
Indian
roots
always
shine
through.
Remember
that
stunning
Ugadi
look
she
created?
The
saree,
the
meticulously
chosen
ornaments
-
we
were
utterly
awestruck,
weren't
you?
There's
a
lot
to
do
with
Deepa
Sree's
style
sense
and
culture.
In
our
culture,
accessorizing
is
an
art
form,
and
this
creator
is
a
true
believer.
You'll
always
see
her
adding
the
perfect
finishing
touches
to
her
outfits,
whether
it's
a
statement
necklace
with
a
Western
dress
or
a
pair
of
jhumkas
to
complement
a
saree.
Deepa
Sree's
accessories
are
never
an
afterthought;
they're
an
integral
part
of
her
style
story.
And
that's
not
all,
she's
a
queen
of
rocking
multiple
traditional
avatars,
each
one
more
breathtaking
than
the
last.
As
Deepa
Sree
herself
says,
"Fashion
is
a
way
to
express
yourself,
to
tell
your
story.
And
for
me,
my
story
is
a
blend
of
the
cultures
I've
embraced."
Deepa's
journey
itself
is
an
inspiration.
From
starting
at
ground
zero,
she's
built
a
loyal
following.
Recently,
her
Instagram
hit
a
whopping
500k
followers!
And
it
doesn't
stop
there.
Deepa
Sree
has
successfully
collaborated
with
several
brands
like
Zara,
Nykaa
Fashion,
Zivame,
Women
Code,
Urbanic,
Street
Style
Store,
Bioderma,
Mamaearth,
Clovia,
CashKaro,
Kama
Ayurveda,
Sugar,
etc.
We
are
sure
that
Deepa
will
keep
inspiring
us
and
many
others
with
her
stylishness.
We
hope
to
see
her
next
cultural
avatar
soon.