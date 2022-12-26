Know How Hard Work Brings Success To Life Arjun Verma | Success Stories

Struggles and hardships come and go in everyone's lives. How one chooses to deal with it becomes the turning point in one's life. From rags to riches, or vice-versa. This story is about a person who turned his life the other way around. Celebrity make-up artist Arjun Verma.

JOURNEY FROM BACKSTAGE TO ON STAGE HAS CHANGED MY LIFE" to Support the context We have Arjun Verma, an elite referred to as one of the best Indian celebrity makeup artists holding a very renowned spot in Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film industry. Arjun Verma, born and brought up in Dharamshala kicked start his career in Chandigarh at the mere age of 17, He is today a brand personality who considers his work as a divination of pure aura.

Arjun Verma also bagged an OTT reality show project "dating Aaj Kal" - Flipkart videos hosted by Karan Kundra. From this National Tv reality show, Arjun got a prominent name and fame working as a makeup artist. He has been engaging with big celebrities and stars doing their makeovers and contemplating an enhanced creative style for their personality.

There are reasons why Arjun Verma is called the No. 1 makeup artist in Chandigarh and also "India's youngest celebrity makeup artist." The Punjab-based makeup artist has worked with many celebrity clients, becoming the best celebrity makeup artist in the industry. Some of his celebrity clients include Harsh Beniwal, Paras Chhabra, the late Sidhu Moose Wala, Gulshan Grover, Jimmy Shergill, Ankit Gera, and his wife, and many others. His work got recognized at Ankit Gera's wedding.

Arjun Verma indeed has risen to the top as the best makeup artist in Chandigarh, Dharamshala, India. He now wants to focus on expanding his clientele all across the world to gain recognition internationally.