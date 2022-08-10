meet-rohan-pandya-the-poster-boy-who-is-going-viral-on-social-media

Rohan Pandya is a funny man who works on highlighting social issues by bringing them to public notice. He is the viral poster boy who raises his voice on issues that other people do not do. In an interview, Rohan spoke about how he got into the field of creating viral Posters/Signboard and how he has been able to make a name for himself in the same.

He regularly creates posters/signboards and videos on social issues and posts them on his Social Media accounts. His main motto is to spread awareness about the social issues in India and bring them to public notice. The main motive is to make people aware of the issues and help them out in solving the problems instead of making them worse by remaining silent. His posters are really interesting and humorous as well.

The founder of Don't Get Serious Mr. Rohan Pandya makes people serious by raising voices against the issues happening in society by writing messages on a signboard. Every time something happens in the society, he raises his voice through his creative ideas.

Pandya, during the release of Kashmir Files when no one spoke about the movie, spoke about the issues for Kashmiri Pandits and his posts went viral. His posters were shared by thousands of people including the director of the film Mr. Vivek Agnihotri. This gave him more confidence to raise voice against wrong happenings in the society.

He has more than 1 million fans on his brand Don't Get Serious and is one of the most influential Indian men on social media and has used social media to highlight social issues that society faces. He recently created a poster on Dowry and the dowry system which went viral on social media and urged people to talk about it openly. People are able to relate better to posters/signboards and pictures and this helps in creating awareness about an issue. He has mastered the art of creating posters that express emotions and feelings in a single line.

"No issue is too small or trivial to make a difference in society", says Rohan. He uses different social media platforms to bring out these issues, which are often ignored by people. His work has been appreciated by several celebrities and organizations for his efforts of bringing about social change.

Recently he was spotted at a movie promotion with Chunkey Pandey for his movie "Nayika Devi" He is the voice of the young India and tries to raise his voice on issues that other people do not have guts to speak on. Using his influential power, he is doing his bit to highlight social issues through posters and signboards. His posters call out the problems in the Indian society and bring them to public notice." He is famous for his satirical and sarcastic posts that often go viral within seconds. Rohan's posts are influential and hit the audience to their pain point!

