Mrs India International Queen 2022: Meticulously Organised To Empower Married Women

The idea behind beauty pageants has completely evolved since the last decade, today's contestants are given the opportunity to stand up for themselves, who they are, and what they believe in. Keeping up with the same, one of the biggest beauty pageant in India, Mrs India International Queen 2022, has captivated a sizable audience with the motto "Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!!!". The Grand Finale of Mrs India International Queen 2022 was held this year at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi from November 5 to November 8, under the leadership of Ankita Saroha.

Participants came from a variety of nations in addition to India to compete for the prestigious title of Mrs India International Queen 2022 where Mrs Pallavi Zadkar Tandon from Mumbai is crowned as the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2022. She also received a check for Rs 1 Lac. Mrs Madhura Somashekar from the United States of America is crowned as Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs 50000 check, while Mrs Manasa Dhanalakshmi from Hyderabad crowned as Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs 25000 check. Mrs Parul Sharma from Australia is the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and received Rs. 1 Lac in prize money. Dr. Snehal Deshpande from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs. 50000 in prize money, while Mrs Aditi Taneja of Gurugram won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs.25000 in prize money. In addition to getting a financial award, they all received local and global media recognition.

Ms. Neelam Kothari Soni who is an 80's versatile actress, and a known face of B-town crowned the winners of Mrs India International Queen 2022 along with Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen and presented them the winning sash, check and trophies.

Mr. Shie Lobo was the official Fashion Director and choreographer for MIIQ 2022 and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Portraits by Vedant was the Official Photographer and Videographer for Mrs India International Queen 2022. The makeup at the event was sponsored by Rajshree Makeup Studio & Academy. Sensei Ashok Darda took the self-defense training session, Mr. Vipin Gaur from VG Studios was associated as Celebrity Fashion Photographer, also Dr. Zahida Johal, director of ZSmile London sponsored the event along with Kanshi Tv and Kismat Tv from United Kingdom, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Noida, Delhi.

Judges of the Grand Finale

The judges for the Grand Finale were renowned names such as Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016, Mrs Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen, Dr Jyotsana Chadha- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs Sharmistha Das Dey, Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs Shipra Sharma, Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up, Mrs Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Mrs Manju Upadhyay, Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and Mrs. Upaasana Kalia- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2020.

Subtitle Winners of the grand night

The names of the subtitle winners were, Mrs India Fabulous 2022 won by Mrs. Manjari Vidulkar, Mrs India Fashion Icon 2022 won by Dr. Monica Saini, Mrs India Graceful 2022 won by Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi, Mrs India Inspiring 2022 won by Mrs. Geetha Rajakumar, Mrs India Beautiful Smile 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Mrs India Popularity Queen 2022 & Mrs India Vivacious 2022 won by Dr. Biraj Thakker, Mrs India Diligent 2022 won by Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Mrs India Adorable 2022 won by Mrs. Amruta Damey Bhuse, Mrs India Courageous 2022 won by Mrs. Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, Mrs India Charismatic 2022 won by Mrs. Malarvizhi Maheshwaran, Mrs India Gorgeous 2022 won by Mrs. Deblina Sarkar, Mrs India Brilliant 2022 won by Mrs. Aditi Taneja, Mrs India Best Rampwalk 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Kumar, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2022 won by Dr. Snehal Deshpande, Mrs India Tenacious 2022 won by Mrs. Vandana Dua, Mrs India Congeniality 2022 won by Mrs. Mamta Mohan Singh, Mrs India Perfectionist 2022 won by Mrs. Parul Sharma, Mrs India Sparkling 2022 won by Mrs. Alta Sharma, Mrs India Charming 2022 won by Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs India Glamorous 2022 won by Mrs. Saroja Naidu, Mrs India Spectacular 2022 won by Mrs. Leena Agarwal, Mrs India Alluring 2022 won by Mrs. Swathi Lingaraj, Mrs India Exquisite 2022 won by Mrs. Priyanka Jain, Mrs India Renaissance 2022 won Mrs. Pragati Saxena, Mrs India Ravishing 2022 won by Mrs. Sukriti Dhingra, Mrs India Photogenic 2022 won by Mrs. Teena Chandola, Mrs India Talented 2022 won by Mrs. Madhura Somashekar, Mrs India Elegant 2022 won by Mrs. Geena Sandhu, Mrs India Intelligent 2022 won by Dr. Neelu Khurana and Mrs India Sensational 2022 won by Mrs. Kalpana Dua.

Founder's take

Mrs Ankita Saroha is the founder and director of the organization, her aim is to provide women a platform where they can showcase their talent, create their own identity, and live their dreams. The event won the heart of all the audience present there because of their impeccable participants and the attendees who attended the event. The founder and director of MIIQ, Mrs Ankita Saroha, was asked about her thoughts on beauty pageants. She responded, "With time, everything has changed regarding beauty; now it revolves around what a woman dreams about, her strength, her capabilities and what are her aspirations regarding life. All the contestants who participated were full of inspiration, and their primary goal was to work for the good of society so that they could improve the lives of others. All of the finalists had the zeal to change the world for better.

The course of the event

The contestants who got selected in the online auditions competed in the grand finale in accordance with the pageant's regulations. They spent three days being groomed and taught by international specialists, and in the Grand Finale, they were judged according to how they did in each of the rounds such as introduction round, talent round, interview round, traditional wear and evening wear round.

Mrs India International Queen 2022 encourages women's empowerment and promote cultural heritage. You are urged by the pageant to use your talent to advance social change and humanitarian causes. Mrs India International Queen was founded primarily to advance society and serve as an example for the rest of the globe. It is a venue where married women from around the world may connect and learn about various cultures.