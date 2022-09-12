Niranjan Samani to release his debut film under his new production house

There's nothing erroneous about testing your skills in different arenas. After all, that's how multitaskers are born, right? We hope you are very well aware of the name Dr. Niranjan Samani. This young man has been using his knowledge of medical studies to create awareness about unknown facts and enlighten people about healthy living. But now, Dr. Niranjan Samani is turning over a new leaf. He is entering the filmy world as an actor and producer!

Yes, you read it right! The doctor will soon mark his foray into the most desired arena, the film industry. He has already launched his brand new production house called, "13 Wonder Creations." Under this label, Dr. Niranjan Samani will be working on various exciting projects and has already started sweating on a few.

Not only that, but you'll be pleased to learn that he's also trying his luck in acting. Yes, Dr. Niranjan Samani will appear in a Kannada film playing an influential role. Aren't you eager to see him on the big screen? We, too, are! Talking about this new endeavour, Dr. Niranjan Samani says, "I'm very delighted about this journey and cannot wait to explore new opportunities. I hope that I will do complete justice to the entertainment world and win people's hearts by making amusing films."

We are surely going to love his effort as he is one of the most popular faces on social media. Dr. Niranjan Samani has always been active in making videos for the online space, but appearing in a film is something entirely different. Not everyone is cut out to be on the big screen.

Niranjan Samani is a role model for netizens. He is a doctor and also a content creator who has more than 570k followers on Instagram. He also uploads videos on YouTube. Being a doctor, 95% of his content focuses on skincare, health, diseases and cures, body myths and facts, and so on. As a digital star, he has already worked with brands like Eclat Superior, Hirect, The Derma Co., Protouch, and many more. We hope that Dr. Niranjan finds success in his new venture.