Popin: The Tale Of Hitesh Dharod's Fashion Revolution

In
the
heart
of
Gujarat,
a
visionary
named
Hitesh
Dharod
laid
the
foundation
for
a
brand
that
would
redefine
the
rental
wedding
fashion
landscape.
Born
amidst
the
vibrant
colors
of
Kutch,
Hitesh's
journey
commenced
through
the
busy
streets
of
Mumbai,
where
he
was
raised
and
has
been
a
resident
ever
since.
Hitesh's
early
life
was
a
blend
of
traditional
values
and
a
pursuit
of
craftsmanship.
He
completed
his
Secondary
School
Certificate
(SSC)
from
a
Mumbai
school
and
hostel,
after
which
he
embarked
on
a
unique
path,
guided
by
an
innate
passion
for
tailoring.
In
a
city
that
thrives
on
diversity,
Hitesh
seized
every
opportunity
to
learn
the
art
of
tailoring,
and
crafting
shirts,
pants,
blazers,
and
suits.
The
genesis
of
POPIN
can
be
traced
back
to
the
convergence
of
Hitesh's
tailoring
expertise
and
a
groundbreaking
idea
-
offering
beautifully
crafted
men's
outfits
on
rent.
This
innovative
concept
was
born
within
the
confines
of
his
own
tailoring
business
in
1986,
marking
the
initial
stage
of
a
brand
that
would
soon
become
known
with
style
and
convenience.
On
November
12,
1987,
the
inaugural
POPIN
rental
store
opened
its
doors
in
Kandivali,
Mumbai.
This
marked
the
beginning
of
a
journey
that
transcended
geographical
boundaries,
with
subsequent
stores
emerging
in
Ghatkopar,
Ahmedabad,
Maninagar,
Pune,
Vapi,
and
Vashi.
The
brand
not
only
embraced
owned
stores
but
also
paved
the
way
for
the
franchise
model,
witnessing
the
first
franchise
store
opening
its
doors
in
2017.
The
narrative
of
POPIN's
growth
unfolds
through
the
timeline
of
each
store's
inception
-
from
Ghatkopar
in
2009
to
the
latest
addition
in
Panvel
in
2022.
Each
store
stands
as
a
testament
to
the
brand's
commitment
to
providing
top-notch
rental
wedding
fashion
experiences.
The
evolution
of
POPIN
is
not
merely
a
chronological
sequence
of
store
openings;
it
encapsulates
a
visionary's
dream
brought
to
life.
While
the
major
life-changing
events
leading
to
the
brand's
creation
remain
undisclosed,
the
passion
and
dedication
that
Hitesh
poured
into
his
craft
are
evident
in
every
stitch
and
fold
of
a
POPIN
outfit.
VISION
AND
MISSION
POPIN's
vision
and
mission
are
as
clear
as
the
threads
woven
into
its
fabric.
The
brand
aspires
to
achieve
the
highest
level
of
customer
satisfaction,
aiming
to
be
the
go-to
destination
for
individuals
seeking
stylish
rental
outfits.
Hitesh
envisions
an
expansive
network
of
outlets
across
Mumbai
and
other
metro
cities,
solidifying
POPIN's
presence
as
a
beacon
of
rental
fashion.
In
the
coming
decade,
POPIN
aims
to
transcend
physical
boundaries
by
establishing
multiple
outlets
and
franchises
in
every
nook
and
cranny
of
Mumbai
and
other
metro
cities.
Furthermore,
the
brand
is
poised
to
embrace
the
digital
era,
venturing
into
online
platforms
to
bring
the
ease
and
elegance
of
renting
outfits
to
a
broader
audience.
As
we
delve
into
the
rich
tapestry
of
POPIN's
history,
it
becomes
apparent
that
this
brand
is
not
just
about
fashion;
it's
a
celebration
of
innovation,
craftsmanship,
and
a
visionary's
dream
woven
into
the
very
fabric
of
each
outfit.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 13:58 [IST]