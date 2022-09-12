Producer Anu Mitra and Suraj Sharma unveiled the poster of their upcoming film Do Ajnabee, Directed by Sanjeev

Bollywood movies are currently being boycotted by the public, yet some filmmakers are still working on new projects. Even today, engaging tales and creative content keep viewers interested. Producer Anu Mitra and Suraj Sharma shared the poster fof thier forthcoming movie Do Ajnabee on social media accounts. The lead actors in the movie are Aarya Babbar, Ankit Bathla, Anu Mitra, and Suraj Sharma. It is reported that actor Aman Yatan Verma would portray a police officer in the movie. In contrast, the movie will be a suspense thriller that centres on a murder.

It is known that the movie Do Ajnabee shows how far love can push someone. Along with Mumbai, the movie was shot in Haldwani and Nainital. Because people still want to watch something different, then it can be expected that the audience will like the movie.

Let us inform you that actress Anu Mitra is making her Bollywood debut with the movie Do Ajnabee. She is also producing the film under her company Blockbuster Films & Entertainment along with Suraj Sharma from PK Entertainment. While Jitendra Chaudhary serves as the film's executive producer.

Along with the direction, Sanjeev Kumar Rajput wrote the screenplay for the movie himself, and Santosh Pal and Dilip Pal served as the director of photography. Bhoutik Nanda is the movie's editor, and Shivani handled the makeup. Bollywood singers like Yasser Desai and Palak Muchhal contributed their melodic voices to the film's songs under the guidance of music director Deepak Gupta. This November, the movie will be released in theatres.