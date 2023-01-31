Psychologs Magazine Highlights The Importance Of Kindness For Mental Well-being In Its February Issue

Bollywood has long been known for promoting values such as kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour in its movies. From the classic film Anand to Munna Bhai MBBS and Taare Zameen Par, all these films display kindness. Bollywood has long portrayed these values in its movies, often showcasing characters who exhibit kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour in their relationships with others. These positive portrayals can serve as a reminder to audiences of the importance of these values in their own lives.

Psychologs magazine's latest February 2023 issue highlighted the impact of kindness and gratitude on mental health. They mentioned that practising kindness, gratitude, and supportive behaviour can lead to increased happiness and reduced levels of stress and anxiety. Kindness involves performing acts of generosity and compassion towards others, which can lead to improved relationships and a sense of purpose. Gratitude involves appreciating the good things in life and expressing thanks for them, which can increase feelings of contentment and reduce negative emotions such as anger and frustration. Supporting behaviour involves helping others and providing emotional support, which can boost self-esteem and improve social connections.

Those who are kind and compassionate do witness benefits to their well-being and happiness. This even helps them live longer and kindness reduces stress and improves emotional wellness. It can be simple to be kind in the online world, but it can be more difficult to follow the path of kindness in real-life conversations and interactions. People can experience emotional advantages by taking the time to be kind to others. It genuinely does make a difference, especially for those who are in an emotional mess or having a hard time.

Kindness should be incorporated into business decisions, public policy, and other official processes to promote everyone's mental health and lower inequality and discrimination. This can begin with one making a personal commitment to be kind in both their words and deeds.

While talking about the latest edition of Psychologs magazine, the Editor In Chief, Arvind Otta, stated, "We humans are social creatures; therefore, it is integral for us to have healthy and strong relationships with each other. Kindness helps to build and maintain positive relationships, boost self-esteem, reduce stress, and increase happiness, all of which can contribute to better mental health. By being kind to others, you also promote a sense of belonging and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, which can help to improve overall Well-being. We often fail to realise how these little things matter a lot. To bring people's attention towards the same, we at Psychologs have dedicated our February edition to this topic. Lastly, we should always remember to treat people with kindness."

