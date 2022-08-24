Reveka Setia: Awarded As The Best Makeup Artist By Mouni Roy

Reveka Setia was awarded as the best makeup artist in Chandigarh by Mouni Roy. Reveka Setia is an incredible Makeup Artist. Urvashi Rautela, Bani Sandhu and Sara Gurpal are some of the artists she has beautifully dolled up.

Makeup is specially and exclusively called upon as a derivative of style, this is what people usually acknowledge but Reveka Setia believes it's likewise an assertion of self-expression and individualism that exceeds the confines of era or gender. It's a mixture of skill and science, as well as a blessing of one's creativity, originality, and hard work to others.

Reveka Setia is a makeup artist and beauty proficient who has been redefining finesse and aesthetics for years and is known for her capacity to alter the aesthetic with the benefit of her makeup mastery. The makeup domain is the most emotional and vibrant, altering on an everyday ground, and Reveka has dropped her toe into it by developing several sensational tales via her determination. She went on to follow her ambition of coming to be the top-rated bridal makeup artist with all of her confidence and commitment. Since her childhood, makeup has invariably been her symphony that pushes her to be optimistic.

She has always desired to be a make-up artist and has attempted to work with different looks due to her many skills, and she's never ventured far from makeup. She gradually got closer to her ideal and began working on it with the help of her family and her endless dedication. She began her career as a novice but now is known as the best makeup artist who has come so far and so close to her goals.

Reveka's trip down an extraordinary career path was not uncomplicated, but she acknowledges the strength of ambitions, and she asserts that having the forbearance and confidence to achieve for the stars gives you the power to make your visions come true.