Ridhi Dogra Joins Fashion Label Bunaai For Pre-Festive Ethnic Collection

The fashion scene in India consists of both home-grown and international brands. Although many in-house clothing brands had taken a hit during the pandemic, some have also managed to greatly evolve and flourish in a short period, through online sales outlets. The pandemic had become both a hurdle and an opportunity for many Indian fashion brands. However, some other traditional-wear brands seemed to have been well-established even before the pandemic and they have only reached higher through these years. These companies have successfully displayed the Indian culture and heritage through their clothes. They have not only catered within India but also to international customers. One such brand is Bunaai.

Bunaai is a clothing label from Jaipur, known for its high-quality fabrics and traditional prints. The brand prides itself in inculcating a classic, traditional touch in designer-wear outfits. Its expertise is in comfortable and contemporary ethnic clothing for modern-day women, with the assistance of a team of local artisans. Bunaai, founded by Pari Poonam Choudhary, is known for its unique take on fabric construction and interesting color combinations and patterns. It always has pleasant surprises in store, in terms of fashion trends, offers and sales.

This time, Bunaai is hitting the market with its latest line of ethnic, designer wear in collaboration with the happening star of the moment, Ridhi Dogra. Dogra has come together with Bunaai, despite her tightly packed acting schedule, completely for the love of fashion and good casual-cum-special ethnic wear. Ridhi with her charming smile and elegant poise has opened new opportunities for the fashion label. The outfits and the actor complement each other so well that they enhance the beauty of one another. The 'Pre-Festive Collection 2022' launched with Ridhi Dogra is set to produce a clothing collection suitable for pre-festive functions and activities. It also pays attention to the comfort level of the wearer and ensures it is made of the highest quality fabric.

The 'Pre-Festive Collection 2022' aims to enrich the confidence of the Indian youth and ensures to make them feel pride in wearing the culture and heritage of the country as a fabric. It encourages youngsters to have a new perspective on classic ethnic wear- it need not be itchy and uncomfortable. It can be breathable and trendy. The collection featuring Ridhi Dogra is set to launch on Bunaai's online store. Eager followers of the brand and the actor can rush over to the website soon for great designs and prices!