Sabby Dwivedi Speaks About Why Producers Need A Creative Approach

Do you know why the majority of newcomers want to be actors, directors, or writers and not producers? Because being a producer is a demanding job and also hard to define. For many people, a producer is someone who only pumps money, but Sabby Dwivedi says otherwise. According to this young man, a producer needs to have a creative approach.

Our film industry sees different types of producers, and creative ones are among them. If you might be wondering what creativity has to do with being a producer, then here's what Sabby Dwivedi says: "The film industry is a blend of creative art and commerce. You cannot imagine films without imaginativeness, and therefore a producer needs to balance both these worlds with expediency, exactitude, and enthusiasm."

Sabby Dwivedi further says, "The film industry is not for a monotonous person or someone who can't think outside the box. A producer is someone who assembles all the pieces of a film. From finding a nice story to the right cast and crew, if the producer compromises on his creativity, the extraordinariness of a film will be stymied."

With everything that Sabby Dwivedi has said, you might have understood that the film industry is a place where a producer needs to be a dreamer, someone who can think from the perspective of an audience and not from the eyes of a businessman. The above-mentioned sense of being by Sabby Dwivedi is what most producers lack in our country. But these new minds seem to bring waves of change.

While the majority want to be anything but a producer, Sabby Dwivedi chooses to turn producer only at the age of 23 and marked his influential foray into the world of cinema by producing a music video titled Magnum that amassed more than a million views. Besides this, he has worked on various projects and has several lined up.