Shooting of Swara Bhaskar Starrer Film 'Mrs. Falani' Begins Raipur in Chattisgarh

Raipur,
Chattisgarh
(10/01/22):
The
shooting
of
Swara
Bhaskar
Starrer
film
'Mrs.
Falani'
began
with
the
muhurt
shot
which
was
held
in
the
city
of
Raipur
in
Chattisgarh.
During
the
muhurat
of
the
film
the
lead
actor
of
the
film
Swara
Bhaskar,
director
Manish
Kishore,
Ejaaz
Thebar
(Mayor
of
Raipur)
and
Gaurav
Dwivedi
(advisor
to
Chattisgarh
Chief
Minister
Bhupesh
Bhagel)
were
also
present.
It
is
interesting
to
note
that
there
will
be
9
different
stories
which
will
be
showcased
in
the
film
and
Swara
Bhaskar
will
be
seen
playing
9
different
characters
in
the
movie.
This
is
the
first
time
that
Swara
Bhaskar
will
be
playing
so
many
characters
in
the
film.
While
talking
about
playing
9
different
roles
in
'Mrs.
Falani'
Swara
Bhaskar
excitedly
said,
"Normally
actors
sometimes
do
get
to
play
double
or
triple
roles
but
I
am
playing
9
very
interesting
characters
in
this
film
which
is
quite
unbelievable
for
myself
too.
I
hope
you
just
don't
like
the
film
but
you
will
find
all
my
characters
interesting
too
in
the
film.
I
am
not
only
excited
to
start
the
shoot
in
the
beautiful
locales
of
Chattisgarh
but
I
am
equally
waiting
for
the
film
to
be
released
soon.
The
film
is
being
produced
under
the
banner
of
'
Three
Arrows
productions
Private
Limited'.
Talking
about
the
film
director
of
'Mrs.
Falani'
Manish
Kishore
said,
"All
the
9
stories
shown
in
the
film
is
rooted
in
the
milieu
of
our
society
which
also
contains
strong
messages."
When
asked
about
getting
Swara
Bhaskar
to
play
9
different
roles
in
the
film
Manish
Kishore
said,
"Swara
Bhaskar
is
one
of
the
finest
actors
we
have.
Once
you
see
the
film
and
all
9
stories
in
the
film,
you
will
understand
why
we
have
cast
Swara
Bhaskar
in
9
different
roles.
You
will
be
surprised
after
seeing
the
range
Swara
Bhaskar
possesses
as
an
actor."
Notably,
Manish
Kishore
started
his
career
in
television
for
which
he
wrote
and
produced
many
popular
TV
shows.
Later,
he
debuted
in
Bollywood
through
Sharman
Joshi
starrer
film
'Kashi
:
In
Search
Of
Ganga."
He
not
only
wrote
the
film
but
he
also
produced
the
film
which
was
praised
for
its
story
telling
and
the
message
it
conveys.
He
has
also
written
and
produced
upcoming
film
called
'Suswagatam
Khushamadeed' which
stars
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Isabelle
Kaif.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 14:33 [IST]