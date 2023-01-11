Shooting of Swara Bhaskar Starrer Film 'Mrs. Falani' Begins Raipur in Chattisgarh

The film contains 9 different stories and Swara Bhaskar will be seen playing 9 different characters in the film

Raipur, Chattisgarh (10/01/22): The shooting of Swara Bhaskar Starrer film 'Mrs. Falani' began with the muhurt shot which was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present.

It is interesting to note that there will be 9 different stories which will be showcased in the film and Swara Bhaskar will be seen playing 9 different characters in the movie. This is the first time that Swara Bhaskar will be playing so many characters in the film.

While talking about playing 9 different roles in 'Mrs. Falani' Swara Bhaskar excitedly said, "Normally actors sometimes do get to play double or triple roles but I am playing 9 very interesting characters in this film which is quite unbelievable for myself too. I hope you just don't like the film but you will find all my characters interesting too in the film. I am not only excited to start the shoot in the beautiful locales of Chattisgarh but I am equally waiting for the film to be released soon.

The film is being produced under the banner of ' Three Arrows productions Private Limited'. Talking about the film director of 'Mrs. Falani' Manish Kishore said, "All the 9 stories shown in the film is rooted in the milieu of our society which also contains strong messages."

When asked about getting Swara Bhaskar to play 9 different roles in the film Manish Kishore said, "Swara Bhaskar is one of the finest actors we have. Once you see the film and all 9 stories in the film, you will understand why we have cast Swara Bhaskar in 9 different roles. You will be surprised after seeing the range Swara Bhaskar possesses as an actor."

Notably, Manish Kishore started his career in television for which he wrote and produced many popular TV shows. Later, he debuted in Bollywood through Sharman Joshi starrer film 'Kashi : In Search Of Ganga." He not only wrote the film but he also produced the film which was praised for its story telling and the message it conveys. He has also written and produced upcoming film called 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' which stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif.