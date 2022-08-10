'Skin Prep Before Makeup Is Necessary': Read On To Know Why Reshu Malhotra Said This

Are you someone who often skips their skincare and directly applies a dozen layers of makeup? Well, then this article is for you! As the famous celebrity makeup artist Reshu Malhotra underlines, the importance of skin prep before putting makeup on your skin.

In all of her makeup videos and masterclass lessons, you will see her saying, "I've prepped the skin." Don't you want to know why and how she preps the skin? Reshu Malhotra is not only a makeup artist; she is an educator too. And according to her, one should always ready the skin before applying makeup, as this will allow the makeup to set well and look flawless.

Highlighting the difference between following or not following the skincare routine before makeup, Reshu Malhotra says, "A well-prepared skin forms a smooth base for foundation and other items that go on the skin. Moreover, they help you get makeup that lasts for hours and shield your skin. However, unprepared skin might leave you with uneven and patchy makeup that will also wear out soon." After understanding this, won't you follow skin-prep as your foremost makeup rule? Sure, you will!

Below are the basic steps put on by Reshu Malhotra to prepare your skin before makeup. These are Cleanser, Exfoliator, Toner, Eye Cream, Moisturiser and Primer. That's all!!! Following daily skincare steps won't cost you hours.

Reshu Malhotra is a Dubai-based makeup artist and has worked with eminent Bollywood names. She also conducts masterclasses where she did a 5-day self-makeup course. These classes have benefited numerous artists and helped to bring out the best in them. On her Instagram, Reshu Malhotra shares every bit of her professional life.

If you are looking for some makeup inspiration, maybe her created looks can enlighten you. From matte makeup looks to smokey-rimmed kohled eyes and all the dos and don'ts of makeup, Reshu Malhotra's feed is a hotspot for budding and established makeup artists.

The artist has a history of working with stars like Kalki Koechlin, Ileana D'Cruz, Divya Khosla Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Shriya Saran, Raja Kumari, etc.

