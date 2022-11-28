Talwar Bhai And HVR Release Their New Single 'Raat-Din' That Emancipates Hope And Faith

In the past 2 years, the world witnessed a major catastrophe that challenged human existence, highlighting the vulnerabilities of the human species. The pandemic also saw a worrisome increase in the cases of mental illnesses, with COVID gravely impacting the lives of many. Loss of a loved one, loss of a job were two major reasons that affected mankind, all over the world.

To restore hope and faith in one self, Delhi based composers, Talwar Bhai and HVR are all set to release their single, 'Raat-Din'. Talwar Bhai is the singer, lyricist and rapper along with HVR being a part of the duet and additional lyricist. Diya Rajpurohit has lent her voice too in the musical. The track highlights the stress-filled path that an individual seeks before attaining success.



Speaking about the musical, Talwar Bhai added, "In recent times, we have learnt the essence of appreciating each other's journey wherein the entire world came to a standstill during the catastrophe. We are quick to acknowledge successes but turn our backs to failures or struggles. Our track 'Raat-Din' is an ode to every individual who is struggling each day trying to do something for their family, for themselves. Often society burdens the youth by setting standard expectations. Why are we bound to fulfill those expectations? Why isn't the journey appreciated? Our track celebrates the vulnerabilities of life, the ups and downs."

HVR further stated, "The entire team and Talwar Bhai have done a fabulous job. It is very essential for an individual to not lose hope and continue their journey. Our track shall imbibe hope, faith and positivity! We aim to spread some good cheer and 'Raat-Din' is our first step towards creating a mentally healthy community. We must In today's times it is very much necessary to stay motivated and never give up. The journey is as much important as the destination and dawn and dusk are a part of the journey and both should be embraced in the similar spirit."

The track is currently a lyrical video and shall soon debut in the digital arena.