Tattoo Artist Aakash Chandani Recently Made A Tattoo For Kirti Kulhari, And She Was Very Impressed.

Aakash Chandani is a talented tattoo artist in India who hails from Bhopal. From a very young age, Aakash decided he would be a tattooist and worked hard to achieve his goals. He was good at drawing during school days and developed an interest in making tattoos on people. Aakash didn't take any help or training. He became one of the most amazing tattooists in the country with his fantastic skills.

The tattooist shared, "I have been passionate about the art of tattooing since childhood. I have always loved to draw/sketch. During school days, I drew my first tattoo on a friend using a marker. It was a temporary one, but my friend and I loved it. That's when I realised I want to become a professional tattoo artist one day."

Aakash created a freehand tattoo for his first customer when he started working as a professional tattoo artist. He didn't have a laptop or printer then. However, it didn't deter him from pursuing his aspirations. As more people became fascinated with his designs, Aakash's popularity grew. People outside Bhopal came to him to get inked. He truly inspires the young generation who would do anything to achieve their dreams.

The Tattoo artist's clients include Indian celebrities like Kirti Kulhari, Stebin Ben, Lakshminarayan Tripathi, Divya Chouksey, Aishwarya Khare, and Akshdeep Nath. When asked which is his favourite celebrity tattoo he has made, Aakash Chandani revealed, "For me, every client is a celebrity who understands my skills. I recently made a tattoo for Kirti Kulhari. It was her 4th tattoo (Vibgyor)and she was so happy after getting inked. She came to my studio and was so humble."

About his journey so far, tattooist Aakash Chandani stated, "After working in this field for more than ten years, I've learned both good and bad things about it. I constantly try to learn new tattooing techniques, but the most important thing is that I always listen to my clients and comprehend their needs before beginning the designing process to create their ideas."