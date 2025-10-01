Team Dusshera Takes Yashvi Navratri By Storm With Their Poster Reveal & Live Performance

Surat witnessed a cinematic spectacle like never before as the team of Dusshera brought the excitement of their upcoming film straight to the city's Navratri celebrations. The star-studded team unveiled the film's poster and performed one of its songs live, promising fans a truly memorable experience.

On 27 September, the team Dusshera graced the garba night at Yashvi Navratri, Surat, electrifying the crowd with their energy and enthusiasm. As the drape fell, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, visibly thrilled by the striking visuals and larger-than-life vibe of the poster. Fans were abuzz with excitement, discussing the details, taking photos, and sharing their enthusiasm with one another.

The team engaged with the crowd, giving a brief insight into the film's storyline, which left everyone even more curious and anticipating the movie's release. The energy was at its peak when the cast of Dusshera launched their new song by giving a power-packed performance. From laughter to chants and nonstop applause, the atmosphere was electric, making it a night to remember for every fan present.

Dusshera, touted as one of the biggest VFX films in Gujarati cinema, tells a story that blends legends with contemporary thrills, set against a backdrop of mysticism and adventure. Written and directed by Chinmay Naik and produced by Viraj Dave, the film promises a cinematic experience that's both larger-than-life and emotionally gripping. The film is It is being produced under the banner of Mahamaya Studio, Ashtaar Films Productions and 360 Eye.

"We are extremely thrilled. The response was overwhelming, with the audience fully immersed in the celebration and eagerly embracing the cinematic spectacle of Dusshera," said Chinmay Naik.

The film features a power-packed cast including Jagdish Italiya, Kartik J, Mansi Naik, Anad Dev Naik, Yug Italiya, and more. With standout performances and unforgettable characters, they bring this epic vision to life. The music by Veeral-Laavan adds another layer of energy, making every song a guaranteed crowd-puller.

With the poster unveiled and the crowd roaring in excitement, anticipation for Dusshera has reached a fever pitch. Fans can't wait to step into its world of mysticism, adventure, and sheer cinematic spectacle.