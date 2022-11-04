The Journey Of Karishma Mehra, The Founder Of Celebrity Favourite Jewellery Brand Joolry
The world loves stories, especially if they are inspirational. A protagonist starting with just a dream by their side and working hard doing everything to make it a reality. While we often read such stories in fiction, or see them in movies, the best are the ones we come across in real life. One such story is of jewellery designer Karishma Mehra, the inspirational woman behind the celebrity favourite brand Joolry. Spectacular pieces by Joolry have been illuminating Bollywood parties and other major events for several years now. Everyone from various industries can be seen in these amazing pieces.
In a recent tête-à-tête about taking the fashion space by storm, Karishma told us that her love for jewellery dates back to her childhood. She didn't realize when her love evolved from wanting to own beautiful pieces to a passion for designing unique pieces. She describes jewellery as a form of self-expression and says that unique styles and materials entice her to no bound. She is a qualified interior designer but started making bead jewellery out of pure passion at the age of 22.
These collections include both minimalistic as well as ethnically elaborate styles and they have allured Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Karishma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Jahnavi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and Malaika Arora among other big names.
These
pieces
are
not
exorbitantly
priced
and
appeal
to
people
with
various
tastes.
They
can
be
handled
and
maintained
with
ease
and
carried
around
the
world
without
stress.
The
pieces
cater
to
all
age
groups
and
have
to
potential
to
become
the
perfect
heirloom
pieces.
It has been 22 years that Karishma has been designing these gorgeous pieces. There is also a Joolry flagship store in Atria Mall Worli Mumbai that never fails to allure jewellery lovers. The brand is now global and has lovers and buyers worldwide.
The progress that Karishma has made over the years is inspirational and talks a lot about her commitment to her work. She wishes to do a lot more and we wish her luck.