The Journey Of Karishma Mehra, The Founder Of Celebrity Favourite Jewellery Brand Joolry

The world loves stories, especially if they are inspirational. A protagonist starting with just a dream by their side and working hard doing everything to make it a reality. While we often read such stories in fiction, or see them in movies, the best are the ones we come across in real life. One such story is of jewellery designer Karishma Mehra, the inspirational woman behind the celebrity favourite brand Joolry. Spectacular pieces by Joolry have been illuminating Bollywood parties and other major events for several years now. Everyone from various industries can be seen in these amazing pieces.

In a recent tête-à-tête about taking the fashion space by storm, Karishma told us that her love for jewellery dates back to her childhood. She didn't realize when her love evolved from wanting to own beautiful pieces to a passion for designing unique pieces. She describes jewellery as a form of self-expression and says that unique styles and materials entice her to no bound. She is a qualified interior designer but started making bead jewellery out of pure passion at the age of 22.

It is this love that has helped her to handpick different materials and combine them with the best metals to create versatile jewellery pieces. The pieces are affordable and can be mixed and matched with different ensembles to create completely different looks every time. The range of skin-friendly metals includes sterling silver that Karishma describes as her favourite metal. She also includes precious and semi-precious stones and other materials like crystals, pearls, polki, mozannite etc. in her jewellery. Over the years, Joolry has launched several collections that were instant hits with fashionistas and celebrities.

These collections include both minimalistic as well as ethnically elaborate styles and they have allured Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Karishma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Jahnavi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and Malaika Arora among other big names.

These pieces are not exorbitantly priced and appeal to people with various tastes. They can be handled and maintained with ease and carried around the world without stress. The pieces cater to all age groups and have to potential to become the perfect heirloom pieces.

It has been 22 years that Karishma has been designing these gorgeous pieces. There is also a Joolry flagship store in Atria Mall Worli Mumbai that never fails to allure jewellery lovers. The brand is now global and has lovers and buyers worldwide.

The progress that Karishma has made over the years is inspirational and talks a lot about her commitment to her work. She wishes to do a lot more and we wish her luck.