Trailer Of Ravindra Parameshwarappa’s Yellow Gangs Makes Audiences Want More!

Having silently wrapped up shoot and post production, Ravindra Parameshwarappa's Yellow Gangs is set for release on November 11. And the team has released the trailer and that has already attracted a lot of attention.

The title Yellow Gangs itself is rather mysterious. Newbie director Ravindra Parameshwarappa had previously worked with Yogaraj Bhat and is now set to see his long-time dream come true.

The film is a crime thriller and is based on the central theme of drugs and showcases the kind of money and the people involved in these deals. With twists and turns, Ravindra says this will be a major attraction of the film. With engaging action sequences, a very unique standoff at the climax will surely raise the eyebrows of Kannada film goers, Yellow Gangs has raised expectations with its trailer. Yellow Gangs stars Dev Devaiah, Archana Kottige, Bala Rajwadi, Arun Kumar, Satya B G, Pradeep Poojari, Natya Ranga, Vittal Ramadurga, Sriharsha H S, Sanchari Madhu and Mallikarjun amongst others.

Yellow Gangs has been produced by various people including Vibhinna Studios, Key Lights, What Next Movies, Manoj P, GMR Kumar, DS Praveen, and alumni of JNV Shivamogga school. Lokesh Hittalakoppa is the executive producer.