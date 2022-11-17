What! Ajay Jadeja Was Only THIS Old When He Bought His First Car!!

While having a chit chat over chaat and a magnificent ride in mustang, Ajay Jadeja revealed this not-so-believable secret in the show CarKhana by car&bike

Our never-ending love for food, cars, and celebrities keeps on finding new ways to keep us attached to them. And that is exactly what car&bike is doing with their brand-new series CarKhana. With this, they are giving us one more reason to stay in touch with our love for these three things. CarKhana is a series hosted by Rannvijay Singha that features a different celebrity in each new episode where they share some of their favorite memories with food and the cars they own and also share some unknown facts of their lives.

CarKhana's second episode was released very recently featuring the ex-Indian cricketer Mr. Ajay Jadeja. In this episode, the crew members of CarKhana gave this opportunity to the city of Indore to treat the charming guest with grace.

While talking more about his unmatched love for cars and food, Jadeja shared that he bought his first car when he was only 16 years old. Shocking right? Well, it is not wrong at all to say that ambassador has been the apple of our eyes and is still India's one of most loved and admired cars.

While paying all his respect towards the car he even said that he doesn't like to use the term "used car", instead he likes to refer to used cars as "preloved cars" and that was the moment where we all just went "awww".

The conversation moved to food when Rannvijay and Jadeja went to Chappan to have their nationally loved food item Chaat. Growing up, Jadeja's family did not really follow any rules for eating, It was quite liberal he said. "People ate whenever they felt hungry, there was no rule of eating in a particular manner" which he loved. This episode ended up with both of them enjoying Indore's famous Shikanji where Jadeja shared what car he wants to buy next, and if you want to know more about it then you definitely need to watch the whole episode. We bet you will enjoy every second of it.

You can visit car&bike's official YouTube page to watch the episode. The first episode of CarKhana featured Raveena Tondon and will be releasing their third episode featuring yet another celebrity very soon.