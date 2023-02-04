Winning Tycoon Global Achiever’s Award 2023, Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Takes Multiple Steps Ahead In Astrology.

Recently, he was honored with the Tycoon Global Achiever's Award 2023.

There are so many books, resources and other sources of inspiration that people rely on in order to gain great motivation to listen to their heart and work toward their dreams and aspirations in life. However, nothing really inspires more than the real success stories of people who thrived on a solid self-belief and their passion, building everything from the ground up. The world of astrology has, in all these years, seen an influx of several top astrologers and leaders, who started everything from scratch, but today are well-known figures in society around the world, just like Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar has emerged to be.

Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar, who is a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is a personality that no longer requires much of an introduction, thanks to the impeccable work he has done in the field and the passion and tenacity with which he has risen to the top as a Celebrity Astrologer, taking people and celebs to their path of consciousness, happiness and peace. He has immersed himself in the Vedic Astrology niche and attained a doctorate from the prestigious European International University.

The Allahabad talent currently is basking in all the glory for all the right reasons, as he gets honored with another significant award, the Tycoon Global Achiever's Award 2023, which was held in Mumbai, India and was bestowed on him for being the Celebrity Astrologer of the Year. It was organized by Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Founder of Tycoon Global Media. In the past, he was bestowed with the Best Celeb Astro award for Bharat Icon Award, which is a Bollywood, Social, Business, and Sports Award that is given to those who surrender to their respective niches and contribute heavily. He was even called as a Chief Guest at the Elite Wedding Awards 2022 and earned many other accolades, the list is extensive.

Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar is proud and glad of the consistent honors he has received so far in his career and gives a shout-out to Tycoon Global Media for honoring him with this particular award, as he feels that it has only strengthened his purpose to keep doing what he does. He says, "Awards and recognitions are great for keeping up the confidence, but I believe one should always keep focusing on bettering their knowledge and craft as professionals and becoming their best versions."

This passionate man excels at Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Panchang, Gemology and much more, giving his accurate predictions and guidance to each of his clients. He also runs his NGO, Adyatmik Sewa Mission, for people in need.

Receiving the Tycoon Global Achiever's Award 2023, Dr. Acharya Vinod is pumped up to do much more and help many more people around the world.