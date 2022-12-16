Youth Sensation Diljit Dosanjh Unveils Avatars On WhatsApp In India 

WhatsApp has collaborated with global musical sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh to celebrate the launch of avatars. With avatars, WhatsApp now allows its users to create and customise a digital depiction of themselves, that can be used as a profile photo and sent as reaction stickers.

Diljit Dosanjh introduced his avatar on WhatsApp at a live concert in Mumbai amidst his fans. It was the first-of-its-kind concert to feature WhatsApp avatars anywhere in the world.

Here's a preview to the concert where a crowd of 10,000+ cheered on Diljit and his WhatsApp avatar!

WhatsApp did a 'Say More with Avatars' activation for Diljit's fans during the concert. The fans had to create and send their own avatars to a WhatsApp number and 10 lucky participants got a chance to meet Diljit in a private meet & greet session at the concert. As part of the avatars on WhatsApp campaign, Diljit also created three videos highlighting how much fun he has had creating different avatars of himself on WhatsApp.

Commenting on the collaboration, Diljit Dosanjh said, "WhatsApp is how I stay connected with friends and family in India while I travel the world. I send pictures, videos of all my concerts and so much more through WhatsApp. I am personally excited about the launch of avatars because I love to express myself in many different ways as an artist and as a person and avatars helps me do just that. It has democratised expressions for everyone!"

Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, Meta India said, "Launching avatars on WhatsApp in India with Diljit Dosanjh is very special. Transcending cultures and genre, Diljit's music epitomises limitless self-expression, which is symbolic of what avatars on WhatsApp stands for. Avatars enable a personalised self-expression for everyone, giving people the freedom of representing themselves without sharing their real photos. Taking this integrated marketing campaign ahead, we will amplify avatars amongst users via OOH, on-ground activations and digital platforms."

On WhatsApp you can now use your personalised avatar as your profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and WhatsApp will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.