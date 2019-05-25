The Gambler Movie Review: This Film Is Not What You Expect!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

The Gambler is the superhero film which features young actor Anson Paul in the lead role. The movie, which depicts the story of a father-son duo, is directed by Oru Mexican Aparatha fame Tom Emmatty. Newcomer Dayyana Hameed essays the female lead in the movie which is produced by Thankachan Emmanuel.

Did The Gambler succeed in impressing the movie fanatics? Read the movie review to know...

Plot

Anson (Anson Paul) runs a marketing firm and is the sole breadwinner of the family, which consists of his wife Diana (Dayyana Hameed) and young son. Things turn upside down after he gets involved in illegal activity. Anson and his wife's married life hits a rough patch, but his son remains his support system. The rest of the movie revolves around how Anson handles the situation.

Script & Direction

The gambler is yet another perfect example of how misleading promos can kill the experience for the audiences. This Tom Emmatty directorial, which is touted to be a superhero film, is not exactly from that genre. The movie might disappoint the audiences who expect the central character to be a superhero who solves all the issues instantly.

The wafer-thin storyline is stretched to fit in the length of a feature film. The director hasn't succeeded in creating an engaging movie experience with the story which has nothing new to offer. The lazy narrative fails to connect with the audiences in the first half but is comparatively lively in the second half. The Gambler had the potential to be a good watch, but the lazy treatment and misleading promos have spoiled the show.

Performances

Anson Paul, who essays the central character Anson, has delivered an earnest performance as the struggling family man and a loving father. The child artist, who essays Anson's son Franz Laser, has also done a great job as the child who struggles with his academics.

Dyanna Hameed, who appears as Anson's wife Diana has nothing much to do in her minimal role. The rest of the star cast, including Innocent, Salim Kumar, Vijayakumar, Jayaraj Warrier, Vishnu, Vinod Narayanan, etc., are fine in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Prakash Velayudhan, the director of photography has done a fine job with the visuals of the movie. Sameer Mohammed's editing is not up to the mark as the narrative looks stretched and is constantly on a slow pace.

Manikandan Ayyappa's songs are pretty good. National Award-winner Gopi Sundar has once again made a mark with the decent background score.

Verdict

The Gambler is not exactly a superhero movie as the initial promos claimed. The wafer-thin storyline and stretched narrative make the movie a strictly average experience.