Suriya And Prayaga Martin's New Still From Navarasa Sets Social Media On Fire!

Suriya, the talented actor is romancing Malayalam actress Prayaga Martin in the upcoming Netflix anthology, Navarasa. As reported earlier, Suriya is playing the central character in the Gautham Menon-directed segment in Navarasa. Interestingly, Suriya and Prayaga Martin's latest still from the anthology is now setting social media on fire.

In the highly promising still hints that the Gautham Menon segment of Navarasa might be an out-and-out love story. Suriya and Prayaga Martin appear in never-seen-before avatars in the new still. The talented actor looks extremely young and dashing in his long hairdo, paired with a casual outfit. The actress, on the other hand, looks almost unrecognizable in her curly hairdo.

If the reports are to be believed, the Suriya-starring segment directed by Gautham Menon has been titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru. From the supposed title of the segment and the location stills which were revealed on social media so far, it has been confirmed that Nadippin Nayagan is playing a young musician in the anthology.

As reported earlier, Navarasa, which is creatively headed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is an anthology film that consists of 9 stories. Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami, Ponram, Vasanth, and R Rathindran, direct the other eight segments of the project.

Some of the most celebrated acting talents of the South Indian film industry, including Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Prasanna, Delhi Ganesh, Revathy, Yogi Babu, and so on have played pivotal roles in the various segments of Navarasa. The music is composed by some of the finest musicians in the industry, including AR Rahman, D Imman, Govind Vasantha, Ghibran, Karthik, Justin Prabhakaran, Arul Dev, Ron Ethan, and others. The anthology is slated to be released on Netflix in August 2021.