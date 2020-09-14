Suriya's Vaadivasal: Andrea Jeremiah To Join The Star Cast?

Suriya, the talented actor is alls et to play teh lead role in the upcoming Vetrimaaran directorial, Vaadivasal. The highly anticipated project will mark Suriya's first collaboration with Vetrimaaran, one of the most sought after filmmakers of the Tamil cinema right now. If the reports are to be believed, Vaadivasal has finally got its leading lady.

According to the grapevine, popular actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead opposite Suriya in the Vetrimaaran directorial. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports officially yet. An official announcement on the female lead and the rest of these tar cast of Vaadivasal is expected to be made soon.

If the reports are to be true, the much-awaited project will mark Andrea Jeremiah's first onscreen collaboration with Suriya. Vaadivaasal will also mark the comeback of the Vetrimaaran-Andrea duo, after Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. To the uninitiated, the actress-singer had associated with Aadukalam as a dubbing artist. Andrea Jeremiah had dubbed for the leading lady Taapsee Pannu, in the movie.

As per the reports, Suriya will be playing a double role once again in Vaadivasal, which is based on CS Chellappa's popular novel of the same name. The Vetrimaaran directorial revolves around the story of a son who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father during Jallikattu race. The rumour mills suggest that Suriya might play the roles of both the father and son in the movie.

GV Prakash Kumar, the talented musician will compose the songs and original score for Vaadivasal, thus joining hands with Suriya once again, after Soorarai Pottru. The prestigious project is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under his home banner V Creations.

