 Happy Birthday Gnanavel Raja: These Films Produced By The Young Producer Are Too Good To Be Missed

Happy Birthday Gnanavel Raja: These Films Produced By The Young Producer Are Too Good To Be Missed

    There's no denying that Gnanavel Raja is one of the biggest and most respected producers in Kollywood today. In just over a decade, the young man has found firm footing in the industry thanks his passion for cinema and keenness to explore new markets. He has backed films belonging to different genres and shown that he is someone who believes in supporting new ideas. The brain behind Studio Green, Gnanavel Raja is also held in high regard because of his humble and friendly nature

    Today, as the producer turns a year older, let us take a look at the biggest films produced by him.

    Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

    Directed by ace film-maker Vignesh Shivn, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is a crime-thriller and features Suriya-Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Loosely based on the Hindi hit Special 26, it hit the screens earlier this year and did well at the box office.

    Naan Mahaan Alla

    Released in 2010, Naan Mahaan Alla was directed by Suseenthiran and received positive reviews upon release. Featuring Karthi-Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, it helped Karthi consolidate his standing in the industry. It was later dubbed in Telugu and did well in its dubbed avatar as well.

    Singam

    A gripping action-drama, Singam was directed by the much-loved Hari and featured Suriya in the role of a brave cop. Released in 2010, it did well at the BO and impressed the movie buffs. Singam aso featured Anushka Shetty and Prakash Raj in the lead.

    Madras

    A Pa directorial, Madras featured Karthi in the role of a short-tempered young guy and boasted of a strong narrative. The plot had political undertones and this helped Pa Ranjith become the talk of the town. Upon release, it received rave reviews from all quarters

    Siruthai

    A masala entertainer, Siruthai was a remake of the Tollywood hit Vikramarkudu and did well at the box office. Featuring Karthi in a double role, it was directed by directed by Siva and also had the lovely Tamannaah in the lead.

