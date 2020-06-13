Ajith-Venkat Prabhu Combo Not Happening Anytime Soon; Here Is The Reason!

Not too long ago, there was a buzz that Venkat Prabhu will soon start rolling the second instalment of the 2011 movie Mankatha. The blockbuster film indeed played a big role in Ajith's career, as it is said to be a movie that elevated the actor's stardom. However, Thala got busy with other projects in between and now, as per recent rumours, there are very less chances of the sequel to happen.

It is said that Venkat Prabhu had met Ajith during the shoot of the latter's Vishwasam in Hyderabad, wherein the director narrated the script to him. Apparently, the actor was impressed with the storyline and gave his nod to Venkat. The director then returned to Chennai after the meet, and shared a picture with Thala on social media, which had fans speculating about Mankatha 2. As per sources, Ajith wasn't happy with the picture shared by the director and the subsequent speculations about the sequel.

There are also reports that the producers of Mankatha, Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel had earlier told the director, that the sequel will be bankrolled by their respective banners only. However, renowned producer Boney Kapoor, who shares a very close bond with Ajith, has also approached Venkat for the project. Recent grapevine suggests that Ajith has given a major part of his dates to Boney Kapoor, which evidently decreases the chances of Mankatha 2 rolling in the near future. Well, we will have to wait and see if the sequel to the blockbuster with Ajith in the lead role materialises or not!

The 2011 movie was also Ajith's 50th outing in Tamil. The action thriller also featured an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Lakshmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Premji and Mahat Raghavendra.

Ajith Kumar-Vishnuvardhan Project: Here's A Major Update On Thala 61!

Thala 61: Ajith Kumar To Join Hands With This Director For The Project?