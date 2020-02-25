Annaatthe: Thalaivar 168 Gets A Title

Rajinikanth's 168th movie has been tentatively titled Annaatthe, which translates to a group leader.

Sun Pictures, the producer of the family action entertainer, took to their official Twitter handle to unveil the title of the film with a motion poster. The music director of the film, Immam also took to Twitter to thank the fans. He tweeted, "Thanks for all your love towards Title Motion Poster Bgm! Humbled! God is Kind!"

The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in pivotal roles. Director of Annaatthe, Siruthai Siva has started the shoot in December 2019. Interestingly, Nayanthara will join hands with Rajinikanth for the third time after Chandramukhi (20005) and Darbar (2019). Interestingly, comedy actor Soori will have his first collaboration with Thalaiva.

Annaatthe will also mark Khushbu's return to the Tamil industry after a gap of 10 years and she will be working with Rajinikanth after a gap of 28 years. As per the buzz, the superstar will essay the role of Keerthy Suresh's elder brother in the film. The makers are yet to confirm the same.

Rajinikanth's last venture Darbar with A.R.Murugadoss had failed to impress the audience. The actor essayed the role of a police officer in the movie.

