    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Annaatthe: Thalaivar 168 Gets A Title

      By
      |

      Rajinikanth's 168th movie has been tentatively titled Annaatthe, which translates to a group leader.

      Sun Pictures, the producer of the family action entertainer, took to their official Twitter handle to unveil the title of the film with a motion poster. The music director of the film, Immam also took to Twitter to thank the fans. He tweeted, "Thanks for all your love towards Title Motion Poster Bgm! Humbled! God is Kind!"

      The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in pivotal roles. Director of Annaatthe, Siruthai Siva has started the shoot in December 2019. Interestingly, Nayanthara will join hands with Rajinikanth for the third time after Chandramukhi (20005) and Darbar (2019). Interestingly, comedy actor Soori will have his first collaboration with Thalaiva.

      Rajinikanth

      Annaatthe will also mark Khushbu's return to the Tamil industry after a gap of 10 years and she will be working with Rajinikanth after a gap of 28 years. As per the buzz, the superstar will essay the role of Keerthy Suresh's elder brother in the film. The makers are yet to confirm the same.

      Rajinikanth's last venture Darbar with A.R.Murugadoss had failed to impress the audience. The actor essayed the role of a police officer in the movie.

      Rajinikanth Unknown Facts

      Read more about: annaatthe rajinikanth nayanthara
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X