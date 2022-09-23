Ashok Selvan's Nitham Oru Vaanam Teaser Review: It’s A Travelogue Movie With Beautiful Emotions

Amidst the big releases, Nitham Oru Vaanam teaser featuring Ashok Selvan, Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma and Shivathmika Rajashekar gives a pleasant surprise. The teaser gives an essence of a breezy, feel-good love story. Each frame looks so colourful, representing the mood of the characters. Editing and music were just brilliant. The title- Nitham Oru Vaanam literally means 'The Sky is new for each day'. It is clearly evident from the teaser that the three female characters are from three different states of India. It has a lot of resemblance to the blockbuster south hits Autograph and Premam.

"Always my special script! Lots of stories to tell before that let witness this breezy journey Teaser of Nitham Oru Vaanam. A Travelogue movie with Beautiful Emotions," says Director RA Karthik on his official Twitter handle.

It looks like an awesome love story with a lot of emotions involved in various landscapes of India. A shot in the teaser worked really well carrying the pain of Arjun (Ashok Selvan) where he shouts loud with "You've come a long way my friend" written in the background.

Nitham Oru Vaanam will hold the record of Ashok Selvan's 5th consecutive film releasing this year. Ashok Selvan is one among the most promising actors of this generation. He is doing feel good movies often and it has created a unique identity for him. Hope this film will do good at the box-office for him after Oh My Kadavule. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana joins hands with Ashok Selvan for the second time after Oh My Kadavule for this project. The beautiful love story will be released in November 2022. The release date is not announced yet. Let's wait to see love blooming on big screens!

