Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Premiere Live Updates
The Grand Launch of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is here! The season premieres with the introduction of all the contestants. Follow this space for live updates of the launch event!
This season is expected to have some contestants from the public as well. People have been auditioned and selected for entering the Bigg Boss house. It would be interesting to see how celebrities and the general public get along inside the house.
- Asal Kolaar
Vasanth AKA Asal Kolaar enters the house as the second contestant. He performs his hit song, Jorthaale. His intro video shows him explain how he started out as a rapper. He sings a few lines from the song Inner Peace that he wrote for Composer Santhosh Narayanan, in the film Gulu Gulu.
- GP Muthu
GP Muthu is a popular content creator and his intro video shows him with his children and his brother's children that live with him in his house. He narrates how he casually started posting videos during lockdown when he had an injury. Kamal asks about what was in his bag, he says he has brought some letters with him, as he would miss those inside the house. It should be noted that he usually receives a lot of letters from people who follow his content.
- Homecoming
Kamal Haasan enters Bigg Boss house and finds the swimming pool first. He recalls how he recommended the team to keep the pool closed due to water scarcity, and now that water isn't in a deficit, the pool is open again this season.
- The Nayagan Returns
Kamal makes a festive entry into the house, with songs from Vikram being played, and people dancing and celebrating the return of the nayagan. Former Bigg Boss stars including Rio, Ramya, and Mohan Vaidhya join the dancers to greet the new season. He thanks the audience for the love for Vikram, and decides to visit his beloved house first thing.