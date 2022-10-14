Ponniyin Selvan 1 AKA PS1 Songs: Here's The English Meaning Of Chola Chola Song
Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become a massive success and the team has been continuously offering us something to celebrate. The full video song 'Chola Chola' has been released today and we thought we will share a translation of the song's lyrics.
This is not a literal translation of the song. This is a poem I wrote inspired by the content and vibe of the original lyrics and the music and just everything about it. The meaning of the poem would match very closely with the song.
Context:
Aditha Karikalan the crown prince of the Chola Dynasty, has experienced a major heartbreak and is on a spree of wars trying to get over the void in his heart. The song reflects his mood and his lifestyle which clearly portray the pain he is in and his unhealthy coping mechanisms.
The Poem:
Aditha Karikalan and the soldiers together sing the song, except for two verses that Aditha Karikalan sings from his perspective.
The
flag
flies
high.
The horses neigh.
Our war cry
reaches the sky.
Pick
up
your
spears!
Grab your sharp blades!
Hoist up the tiger flag!
Show off the Chola swag!
The
striped
tiger
doesn't scare easily.
The brave thing
wouldn't fall,
don't be silly.
The
tiger
men
value valor and dignity.
They don't understand
the word pity.
Booze
up
and
smile!
Loosen up inside!
Explore pleasure!
You'll feel fresher!
Aditha Karikalan's Verses (Italicised)
I'm
crazy
about
this
land,
I'm crazy about this flag,
I'm crazy about these people,
I'm crazy about this one lady.
This
demoness...
She is my mind, body, and soul.
I can handle the battle scars,
but she left me with a hole.
Drink
up
mate!
And move on.
There is a long journey ahead.
Sword up, Soldier!
And march forward.
A mad tiger doesn't rest.
We
dreamt
of
a
grand
nation!
We witnessed the cruelty of war!
We condemned enemity and
We destroyed it.
We
forgave
those
who
knelt,
We punished those who dwelt,
in their vengeance, we felt
some of them needed to be dealt
with force.
The
Clan
is
life,
this is our tenet.
The highest cloud
up in the sky,
we have to win it.
Credits for the song:
Lyricist:
Ilango
Krishnan
Composer: AR Rahman
Singers: Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam & Nakul Abhyankar
Starring: Vikram (as Aditha Karikalan)
Lyric Video: Venky
