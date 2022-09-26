Ponniyin Selvan 1 Mumbai Promotion: Actor Vikram Stuns Everyone With His Intense Speech About Cholas

Actor Chiyaan Vikram played the most important role of Aditya Karikalan in the Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 directed by Mani Ratnam and the entire movie crew is busy in promoting the film by visiting major cities across India every day. During the promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Mumbai, actor Vikram became emotional over a question about celebrating history. He immediately delivered a fiery speech for almost 3 minutes about the history of temples in Tamil Nadu and the reason to celebrate history.

Chiyaan Vikram said, "See everybody has their own interest. People like Science, Astronomy, Geography, History, etc. But I think the most important thing is history. As children, all of us have listened to stories of the past. We been told stories about the past, about our kings. We have such an illustrious past."

The actor just wanted to bring a small but important thing to everyone's notice. He said that we all talk about the pyramids and how could they have possibly built it so many years ago. But most of us don't know about the temple with the highest Gopuram (monumental tower) in the whole world. The great king Raja Raja Chola has built it in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The top stone alone is a single stone that weighs 80 tons.

He further said that we all go to pyramids and Leaning Tower of Pisa and we are actually appreciating a building that doesn't stand. It's falling over and we are getting excited. But India has temples today that stand and they don't use plaster. They had to use a ramp which was six kilometers long, pulled by elephants, bulls and people to get the Gopuram up there without any machinery. They didn't use plasters, but it is still standing strong after six earthquakes.

"These are all the things that we need to know about. That particular king has built 5000 dams in his time. And he made a water management ministry in that time. He has had elections for the village leaders. He named the cities after women. They had free hospitals, helped people with loan. This happened in the 9th century. When we had the biggest maritime in the whole world, it went all the way to Bali, Malaysia and China. Even after 500 years, America hadn't been discovered by Columbus. So think about our culture. Think about how advanced we were. We need to be proud of this. It's nothing to do with North India and South India. We are Indians and we need to feel proud about that. So don't you think we should celebrate history?"

The press and the entire movie crew gave him a standing ovation and applauded for this intense and sensational explanation. This speech of Vikram doubled the expectation for Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film is produced by Lyca and it hits the screens on 30th Sep 2022. Advance ticket booking for the film started already and it crossed ₹1 crore mark within a few hours in India. It's a huge sixer from Chiyaan Vikram. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the celebration of our great Indian culture. Hats off Vikram!