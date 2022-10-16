Top 10 Energetic Songs Of Anirudh Ravichander; Happy Birthday Rockstar Anirudh!

Happy Birthday Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander!

As part of celebrating his birthday, let's take a list of his high-beat, massy, energetic, dance numbers in no particular order. Actually, there is an order - these are in the order of their release-dates.

Come on Girls - 3

Ever heard of a wedding at a disco bar? That's what happens in the song, and the song sounds as crazy as the idea of such a wedding. This fun party song probably got overshadowed by the insane virality of Why This Kolaveri Di, and the other romantic masterpieces of the album. The unassuming and unfiltered sound makes the song an infectious vibe-changer.

Credits:

Singer - Anirudh, Nadisha Thomas & Maalavika Manoj

Lyrics - Dhanush

Starring - Dhanush, Shruti Haasan

Director - Aishwarya Dhanush

Local Boys - Ethir Neechal

Anirudh's first proper "Kuthu" song would probably be this. The song starts off with a bang of beats that set the tone of the song right away. The lyrics talk about the pain of rejection and break-up in a boy-gang mood, with a drunken vibe that gets you dancing, at least in your head if not on your feet. Dhanush and Nayanthara who aren't part of the film, appear in a cameo for the song and so does Anirudh. This was a major break for Sivakarthikeyan and it took him to the position of a proper male lead.

Credits:

Singers - Dhanush & Velmurugan

Lyrics - R.S. Durai Senthilkumar

Starring - Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Anand

Director - R.S. Durai Senthilkumar

What A Karvaad - VIP

Following Why This Kolaveri Di, DnA (Dhanush and Anirudh) came up with a song with a similar pattern. Why became what, and this phrase (What A Karvaad) is a famous line from the film Singaravelan, starring Kamal Haasan, Kushbu, comedians Goundamani, and Vadivelu among others. Kamal lands at the house where Vadivelu, Goundamani, and others live, with a bag of dried fish (Karuvaadu), and Vadivelu who speaks in a fake accent mostly, exclaims What a Karvaad. The line is an iconic one-liner and the song picks up on that vibe and takes off on a dance number that creates an adrenaline rush.

Credits:

Singers : Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander

Lyrics: Dhanush

Starring: Dhanush, Amala Paul

Director: Velraj

Aathi - Kaththi

The teaser for the film Kaththi had dropped before the album was released. And as we listened through the tracks, we reached this surprise. The song started off as a mild and breezy love song and slowly kept raising its momentum and suddenly picked up on a hook that had the same instrumental of the background score used in the teaser. The pumped-up instrumental combined with the love mood of the song created an unbelievable amount of excitement and there was no stopping this song from becoming a sensational hit.

Credits:

Singers: Vishal Dadlani & Anirudh

Lyrics: Yugabharathi

Starring: Vijay, Samantha

Director: AR Murugadoss

Aaluma Dolumaa - Vedalam

The glossy and shiny song became a phenomenal hit and created major hype for the film. The kind of crazy fan-following that Ajith has was totally satisfied with the electrifying powerful beats and the sheer energy of the song. Rapper Badshah had featured in the song. Shockingly, in an interview, Anirudh stated that when he forwarded the song to the director, he was hesitant and the very next he called the director up and asked him to scrap that song, and suggested he would give something else. However, the director stuck to it, and it worked well for everyone.

Credits:

Singers - Anirudh Ravichander & Baadshah

Lyrics - G. Rokesh

Starring - Ajith Kumar, Shruthi Haasan, Lakshmi Menon, Soor

Director - Siva

Karuthavanlaam Galeejam - Velaikkaran

A song with very meaningful and heartfelt lyrics that speak about oppression and social inequality, is hard to come by in the form of such a fun, cheerful and celebratory song. The song talks about how the core workers who get things done often get sidelined and ignored. The beats were extremely powerful and fast, and Sivakarthikeyan somehow managed to match that energy on screen with his dance and moves, and expressions. As always he introduced his own quirks and humour into the song and it blended very well with the song's energy.

Credits:

Singer - Anirudh Ravichander

Lyric - Viveka

Starring - Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil

Director - Mohan Raja

Marana Mass - Petta

Rockstar Anirudh joined the team of Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta, and the album was released with huge expectations. This song particularly made a major impact and slid into the gym playlists of people instantly. The song was shot in a nice gathering of hostelers in the dining hall and their dorms, and the song shows Thalaivar getting ready to meet the students of the hostel that he had just joined as a warden. SPB's vocals and Rajinikanth's screen presence combined with Anirudh's composition ... how could a song get better than this?

Credits:

Singers - S P Balasubrahmanyam, Anirudh Ravichander

Lyrics - Vivek

Starring - Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha

Director - Karthik Subburaj

Vaathi Coming - Master

If any song of Anirudh managed to get at least get halfway to the kind of reach that Why This Kolaveri Di received, it would be this dance number. The song has few words and a lot of instrumentals combined with gibberish. The song had a crazy, crazy reception and due to the Pandemic and rising obsession with reaction videos, a lot of people started reacting to stuff online, and this song reaped full benefits of this new trend. People from everywhere reacted to this song, and it became a global sensation. Also, it ended up as many people's wake-up song, as the song itself is designed that way.

Credits:

Singers - Anirudh Ravichander & Gana Balachandar

Lyrics - Gana Balachandar

Starring - Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Arabic Kuthu - Beast

A "Kuthu" song with an Arabic vibe was the whole theme of this song. It was the brainchild of Sivarkarthikeyan, Anirudh, and Nelson. The trio had an announcement video where they shared the funny discussion that went behind the making of this song. The gibberish words that were made to sound like Arabic, were spot on and created a celebratory vibe for the song. The dance moves Vijay performed were also very noticeable and attention-seeking in a way. Johny Master who choreographed the infamous Butta Bomma had choreographed this song as well.

Credits:

Singers: Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi

Lyrics: SivaKarthikeyan

Starring: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan

Director: Nelson

Wasted - Vikram

Wasted is a perfect stoner song, or more accurately an alcoholic's anthem. The song has a classic rock vibe, and the lyric video of this was crazy amazing. It was designed by an artist named Venky who has been doing great work with lyric videos recently. The song has funky lyrics and wild music and has a surprise element in the middle of the song as well.

Credits:

Singer - Anirudh Ravichander

Lyrics - Heisenberg

Starring - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj