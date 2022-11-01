Varisu Pongal: Three Reasons Why Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Is Highly Anticipated

Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and produced by Dil Raju is all set for a release for Pongal 2023. Here are three reasons why there is so much hype for the film, apart from the fact that it is a film starring Vijay.

Vamshi Paidipally

His previous film Maharshi has been a national-award-winning venture, and his previous bi-lingual outing, Oopiri/Thozha was successful too. The film was received well by both Tamil and Telugu audiences. Although Varisu isn't technically bilingual, the film's target audience is both Tamil and Telugu audiences and Vamshi knows the pulse of this combined audience. Vamshi and Mahesh Babu combination worked extremely well in Maharshi, and it gives us anticipation about Varisu, as Vijay and Mahesh Babu have some similar sensibilities and Vamshi might be able to properly utilize the strengths of Vijay efficiently.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is a fun actor who can pull off intense acting as well. Irrespective of the character she would be able to bring some energy and enthusiasm to the role, which would be something that will fit in perfectly in Vijay's film. The combination of these actors is something that the fans are highly excited about.

Rashmika is a self-declared fan of Thalapthy Vijay. In an interview during the promotions of Geetha Govindham, Vijay Deverakonda said that Rashmika is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay, and she eagerly admitted to the fact. She said would be elated to work with him soon. And finally, it has happened now.

There were talks that Rashmika would star in Vijay's previous project, but that went through some changes and it did not happen. We are glad the combination has come through for Varisu.

Genre

The film is likely to be an action-drama with the plot revolving around family and relationships, with a love story that could remind of us vintage Vijay, according to speculations circling social media. In a recent interview, Vamshi shared that the film will be centered on family, and issues that generally rise in a family. He added that the film will talk about emotions that one may not be able to address to the people in their life easily. Judging from the interview, the film might bring back certain elements of a Vijay film that have been missing the recent years.