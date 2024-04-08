Prasanth's 51st Birthday Surprise: Father's Generous Gift Leaves Him Speechless!

Prasanth, a beloved actor from Chennai, celebrated his 51st birthday on April 6th, 1973, with a grand surprise from his father, Thiagarajan, a respected director. This year, he received a luxurious white BMW X7 Series car as a gift, valued at Rs. 1.5 crore. Known affectionately as a top star among his fans, Prasanth has always been cherished by his father.

Born to Thiagarajan and Shanthi Thiagarajan, Prasanth embarked on his acting journey with the 1990 film Vaigasi Poranthachu. He quickly became a favorite among '90s kids, starring in blockbuster movies directed by cinema giants like Mani Ratnam and Shankar. Films such as Thiruda Thiruda, Jeans, Jodi, Kannedhirey Thondrinal, and Winner are still enjoyed by fans today.

However, Prasanth's career faced challenges following his marriage to Grahalakshmi in 2005. The relationship led to frequent disputes and ultimately ended in divorce in 2009. Prasanth has openly discussed how this period marked a downturn in his professional life but remains hopeful for a resurgence in his career.

With exciting projects on the horizon, including "Andhagan" and a role alongside Thalapathy Vijay in "GOAT" directed by Venkat Prabhu, Prasanth is poised for a comeback. His recent birthday celebration not only marked another year of life but also symbolized the promising future ahead with the support of his father and the anticipation of his fans.