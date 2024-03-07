Ajith Kumar's Hospital Visit Sparks Concern Among Fans: Actor's Health Status Clarified

Ajith Kumar's Hospital Visit Sparks Concern: Reports of actor Ajith Kumar visiting a renowned private hospital sparked concern among fans on Thursday. However, sources close to the actor clarified that he was in good health and had simply gone to Apollo Hospitals for a routine check-up.

According to reports, sources close to actor Ajith Kumar have clarified recent concerns regarding his health status following his hospital visit. A report suggests that Ajith regularly undergoes health check-ups, particularly before international travel, as it's a mandatory precaution. However, the attention surrounding his visit was unprecedented this time. Ajith's routine medical examination was elevated to a newsworthy event due to his celebrity status, despite it being a regular occurrence for him.

Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar is presently engaged in the production of an intense action-packed film titled "Vida Muyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

Magizh Thirumeni, renowned for his knack for crafting sophisticated entertainers, has notable works like "Kalaga Thalaivan," "Thadam," and "Thadaiyara Thaaka" to his credit. Alongside Ajith, the star-studded cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and actor Arav, among others.

Unfortunately, the film unit faced a tragic setback during their shoot in Azerbaijan. Milan, a prominent art director in Tamil cinema and a key member of the team, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack while on location. Milan, who had contributed to numerous of Ajith's earlier projects such as "Billa," "Aegan," "Veeram," "Vedalam," and "Vivegam," had an illustrious career spanning over 30 films.

Following Milan's untimely demise, Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni, deeply affected by the loss, prioritised the health of their team members by arranging medical check-ups to ensure their well-being amidst the shoot.