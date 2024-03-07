Ajith Kumar's Hospital Visit Sparks Concern Among Fans: Actor's Health Status Clarified

Ajith
Kumar's
Hospital
Visit
Sparks
Concern:
Reports
of
actor
Ajith
Kumar
visiting
a
renowned
private
hospital
sparked
concern
among
fans
on
Thursday.
However,
sources
close
to
the
actor
clarified
that
he
was
in
good
health
and
had
simply
gone
to
Apollo
Hospitals
for
a
routine
check-up.
According
to
reports,
sources
close
to
actor
Ajith
Kumar
have
clarified
recent
concerns
regarding
his
health
status
following
his
hospital
visit.
A
report
suggests
that
Ajith
regularly
undergoes
health
check-ups,
particularly
before
international
travel,
as
it's
a
mandatory
precaution.
However,
the
attention
surrounding
his
visit
was
unprecedented
this
time.
Ajith's
routine
medical
examination
was
elevated
to
a
newsworthy
event
due
to
his
celebrity
status,
despite
it
being
a
regular
occurrence
for
him.
Ajith
Kumar's
Vidaa
Muyarchi
Ajith
Kumar
is
presently
engaged
in
the
production
of
an
intense
action-packed
film
titled
"Vida
Muyarchi," directed
by
Magizh
Thirumeni
and
produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
under
the
banner
Lyca
Productions.
Magizh
Thirumeni,
renowned
for
his
knack
for
crafting
sophisticated
entertainers,
has
notable
works
like
"Kalaga
Thalaivan,"
"Thadam," and
"Thadaiyara
Thaaka"
to
his
credit.
Alongside
Ajith,
the
star-studded
cast
includes
Arjun
Sarja,
Trisha,
Regina
Cassandra,
and
actor
Arav,
among
others.
Unfortunately,
the
film
unit
faced
a
tragic
setback
during
their
shoot
in
Azerbaijan.
Milan,
a
prominent
art
director
in
Tamil
cinema
and
a
key
member
of
the
team,
unexpectedly
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack
while
on
location.
Milan,
who
had
contributed
to
numerous
of
Ajith's
earlier
projects
such
as
"Billa,"
"Aegan,"
"Veeram,"
"Vedalam,"
and
"Vivegam,"
had
an
illustrious
career
spanning
over
30
films.
Following
Milan's
untimely
demise,
Ajith
and
Magizh
Thirumeni,
deeply
affected
by
the
loss,
prioritised
the
health
of
their
team
members
by
arranging
medical
check-ups
to
ensure
their
well-being
amidst
the
shoot.