Anthanan Discusses Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce, Claims It's A 'Situationship' In Latest Video

Anthanan Discusses Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce: Film producer R.S. Anthanan, known for movies like "Kizhakku Kadarkarai Salai" (2006), has turned to YouTube with his channel "Valai Pechu Anthanan," where he discusses topics related to the Kollywood film industry. Recently, he delved into the topic of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's divorce.

In his YouTube video, Anthanan talked about Dhanush's humble beginnings, narrating how the actor's father, Kasthuri Raja, once struggled to make ends meet, unable to afford even basic housing. Despite facing adversity in his childhood, Dhanush transcended his circumstances to emerge as a successful actor and, eventually, the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth. Anthanan described Dhanush's rise to fame and his eventual marriage to Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's daughter, as a remarkable transformation akin to a storybook narrative.

Anthanan revealed that while Dhanush's success garnered envy from some quarters of the Kollywood industry, others celebrated his achievements. Anthanan claimed to have gathered information about the couple's decision to divorce and alleged that the divorce was just an arrangement of convenience rather than a genuine one.

Anthanan On Dhanush And Aishwarya's Divorce

According to Anthanan, Dhanush and Aishwarya continue to maintain communication through various channels, including phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and emails. Additionally, Anthanan noted that significant assets, including multi-crore properties registered in both Dhanush's and Aishwarya's names, will remain jointly owned by the couple. Anthanan also alleged that Dhanush and Aishwarya's current relationship status is a "situationship."

Anthanan's assertions lack corroborating evidence or confirmation from either party, and terms like "situationship" may be ambiguous in this context. Nonetheless, his video has sparked considerable discussion on social media platforms.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot on November 18, 2004, and share two sons, Yatra and Linga. Despite living separately for some time, they refrained from initiating divorce proceedings until recently. Now, with both parties agreeing to an amicable separation, reports suggest that they are moving forward with legal proceedings to dissolve their marriage on good terms.