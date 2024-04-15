Anthanan Discusses Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce, Claims It's A 'Situationship' In Latest Video

Anthanan
Discusses
Dhanush
&
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth's
Divorce:
Film
producer
R.S.
Anthanan,
known
for
movies
like
"Kizhakku
Kadarkarai
Salai"
(2006),
has
turned
to
YouTube
with
his
channel
"Valai
Pechu
Anthanan," where
he
discusses
topics
related
to
the
Kollywood
film
industry.
Recently,
he
delved
into
the
topic
of
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth's
divorce.
In
his
YouTube
video,
Anthanan
talked
about
Dhanush's
humble
beginnings,
narrating
how
the
actor's
father,
Kasthuri
Raja,
once
struggled
to
make
ends
meet,
unable
to
afford
even
basic
housing.
Despite
facing
adversity
in
his
childhood,
Dhanush
transcended
his
circumstances
to
emerge
as
a
successful
actor
and,
eventually,
the
son-in-law
of
superstar
Rajinikanth.
Anthanan
described
Dhanush's
rise
to
fame
and
his
eventual
marriage
to
Aishwarya,
Rajinikanth's
daughter,
as
a
remarkable
transformation
akin
to
a
storybook
narrative.
Anthanan
revealed
that
while
Dhanush's
success
garnered
envy
from
some
quarters
of
the
Kollywood
industry,
others
celebrated
his
achievements.
Anthanan
claimed
to
have
gathered
information
about
the
couple's
decision
to
divorce
and
alleged
that
the
divorce
was
just
an
arrangement
of
convenience
rather
than
a
genuine
one.
Anthanan
On
Dhanush
And
Aishwarya's
Divorce
According
to
Anthanan,
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
continue
to
maintain
communication
through
various
channels,
including
phone
calls,
WhatsApp
messages,
and
emails.
Additionally,
Anthanan
noted
that
significant
assets,
including
multi-crore
properties
registered
in
both
Dhanush's
and
Aishwarya's
names,
will
remain
jointly
owned
by
the
couple.
Anthanan
also
alleged
that
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya's
current
relationship
status
is
a
"situationship."
Anthanan's
assertions
lack
corroborating
evidence
or
confirmation
from
either
party,
and
terms
like
"situationship"
may
be
ambiguous
in
this
context.
Nonetheless,
his
video
has
sparked
considerable
discussion
on
social
media
platforms.
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
tied
the
knot
on
November
18,
2004,
and
share
two
sons,
Yatra
and
Linga.
Despite
living
separately
for
some
time,
they
refrained
from
initiating
divorce
proceedings
until
recently.
Now,
with
both
parties
agreeing
to
an
amicable
separation,
reports
suggest
that
they
are
moving
forward
with
legal
proceedings
to
dissolve
their
marriage
on
good
terms.