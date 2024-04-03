Chiyaan 62 Update Time Revealed: Vikram's Upcoming Film Set To Make Exciting Announcement Today

Chiyaan
62
Update:
Actor
Vikram's
upcoming
film,
tentatively
titled
"Chiyaan
62," will
be
directed
by
filmmaker
SU
Arun
Kumar,
known
for
his
works
like
"Pannaiyarum
Padminiyum,"
"Sethupathy,"
and
"Chithha."
The
music
for
the
film
will
be
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
marking
his
fourth
collaboration
with
Vikram
after
"Deiva
Thirumagal,"
"Thaandavam,"
and
the
upcoming
"Thangalaan."
On
October
27th,
2023,
the
film
was
announced
through
a
video
shared
by
HR
Pictures,
the
production
banner.
The
three-minute
clip
depicts
a
scene
unfolding
at
a
police
station
in
Thiruttani.
Following
a
woman's
rush
into
the
station
to
file
a
complaint,
two
men
identified
by
her
as
the
accused
are
violently
brought
in
by
a
mysterious
figure
(Vikram).
Despite
the
unfamiliarity
of
the
police
officers,
he
leaves
after
whispering
something
to
a
guard.
"We'll
talk
later.
You
know
where
to
reach
me:
Kalaivani
Enterprises,
North
Street,
Thiruttani
631
209,"
he
mentions
on
his
way
out.
Talented
actor-filmmaker
SJ
Suryah
and
Malayalam
star
Suraj
Venjaramoodu
are
also
in
the
upcoming
film
alongside
Vikram.
Suraj
is
making
his
Tamil
debut
with
this
project,
having
impressed
audiences
with
his
remarkable
performances
in
Malayalam
hits
such
as
'Android
Kunjappan
Version
5.25,'
'Driving
Licence,'
'Jana
Gana
Mana,' and
'The
Great
Indian
Kitchen.'
Chiyaan
62
is
produced
by
Riya
Shibu
under
the
HR
Pictures
production
banner.
Director
Arun
Kumar,
known
for
his
critically
acclaimed
film
Chithha,
starring
Siddharth,
is
at
the
helm.
Meanwhile,
Vikram
is
preparing
for
the
release
of
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon's
Dhruva
Natchathiram
and
Pa
Ranjith's
Thangalaan.
