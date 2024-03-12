Cooku With Comali Faces Uncertainty: Ma Ka Pa Anand's Adhu Idhu Yedhu Show To Replace Cookery-Comedy Show?

"Cooku
with
Comali,"
a
beloved
reality
show
on
Star
Vijay
TV,
has
been
a
source
of
joy
for
many
during
the
stressful
times
of
the
COVID-19
lockdown.
With
four
successful
seasons
under
its
belt,
the
show
has
entertained
audiences
with
its
unique
blend
of
cooking
and
comedy.
Each
season
crowned
a
new
winner:
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
in
the
first,
Kani
Thiru
in
the
second,
Shruthika
in
the
third,
and
Mime
Gopi
in
the
fourth,
which
concluded
last
year.
However,
recent
developments
have
cast
a
shadow
over
the
future
of
the
show.
Traditionally,
"Cooku
with
Comali" followed
the
conclusion
of
"Bigg
Boss
Tamil."
However,
the
11th
season
of
"Jodi
No.
1,"
"Jodi:
Are
U
Ready"
aired
instead,
leading
to
speculations
about
the
delay
of
"Cooku
with
Comali."
Subsequently,
reports
surfaced
indicating
that
key
figures
associated
with
the
show,
including
judges
Chef
Venkatesh
Bhat
and
Chef
Damodharan,
departed
one
by
one.
Media
Masons,
the
event
management
team,
also
reportedly
exited,
followed
by
the
show's
director,
Parthiv
Mani.
Adhu
Idhu
Yedhu
Show
To
Replace
Cooku
With
Comali
Rumours
abound
that
the
mass
exodus
has
made
it
impractical
to
revive
"Cooku
with
Comali," prompting
the
channel
to
consider
ending
the
show
and
introducing
a
new
season
of
a
popular
comedy
show.
Amidst
this
uncertainty,
reports
suggest
that
Ma
Ka
Pa
Anand
is
set
to
revive
"Adhu
Idhu
Yedhu,"
a
show
formerly
hosted
by
Sivakarthikeyan.
The
programme,
which
ran
for
nearly
a
decade
before
its
hiatus
in
2019,
is
expected
to
return
soon,
potentially
boosting
Vijay
TV's
viewership
ratings.
As
fans
eagerly
await
updates
on
the
fate
of
"Cooku
with
Comali"
and
anticipate
the
return
of
"Adhu
Idhu
Yedhu,"
the
landscape
of
reality
television
on
Vijay
TV
remains
in
flux,
with
hopes
of
continued
entertainment
and
laughter
on
the
horizon.