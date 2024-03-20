Cooku With Comali Season 5: From Priyanka Deshpande To Irfan, Here's The Rumoured Contestants List

Cooku
With
Comali
Season
5:
Cooku
with
Comali,
a
Tamil
cooking
competition
show
aired
on
Star
Vijay
Television,
has
amassed
a
significant
fan
base
across
its
four
seasons
since
its
inception
in
2019.
The
show,
also
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
saw
a
surge
in
popularity
during
its
reruns
amidst
the
COVID-19
lockdown
in
2020.
The
highly
anticipated
fifth
season
is
on
the
horizon.
Ahead
of
the
new
season,
chef
Venkatesh
Bhat
announced
his
departure
from
the
show
to
take
a
break,
hinting
at
a
return
with
a
fresh
concept.
Following
Bhat's
departure
from
Cooku
with
Comali,
speculation
swirled
regarding
his
replacement
until
Star
Vijay
TV
made
a
significant
announcement
on
Monday,
March
18.
The
renowned
Tamil
broadcaster
surprised
audiences
with
a
launch
promo
for
the
eagerly
awaited
fifth
season
of
the
beloved
cooking
show,
unveiling
actor
Madhampatty
Rangaraj
as
one
of
the
judges.
The
Cooku
with
Comali
5
promo
begins
with
the
iconic
show
logo
displayed
on
a
chartered
flight.
Chef
Damu
emerges
from
the
aircraft
first,
followed
by
the
introduction
of
Madhampatty
Rangaraj,
signaling
the
start
of
their
new
partnership
as
they
join
hands.
Excitement
for
Cooku
with
Comali
season
5
is
building,
with
rumours
swirling
about
the
potential
contestant
lineup
circulating
online.
Celebrities,
including
host
Priyanka
Deshpande
and
YouTuber
Irfan,
are
among
those
speculated
to
join
the
show.
Let's
delve
into
the
details.
Rumoured
Contestants
List
Srikanth
Deva:
Rumours
suggest
that
Srikanth
Deva,
son
of
renowned
music
composer
Deva
and
composer
for
over
100
Tamil
films,
may
join
this
programme
as
a
participant.
Vasanth
Vasi:
Actor
Vasanth
Vasi,
currently
appearing
in
the
serial
"Pandian
Stores
2"
on
Star
Vijay
TV,
is
reportedly
joining
the
show.
Given
Saravana
Vickram's
participation
in
the
first
season
of
"Pandian
Stores"
in
"Bigg
Boss
(Tamil
season
7),"
speculations
suggest
Vasanth
Vasi's
selection
as
a
Vijay
TV
celebrity
contestant
in
the
upcoming
season.
Dhivya
Dhuraisamy:
Actress
Divya
Dhuraisamy,
known
for
her
minor
roles
in
several
films,
gained
prominence
with
her
recent
role
in
the
film
"Blue
Star."
Additionally,
she
boasts
a
sizable
Instagram
following,
leading
to
speculation
that
her
social
media
popularity
played
a
role
in
her
selection
as
a
contestant.
VTV
Ganesh:
There
are
rumours
circulating
that
VTV
Ganesh,
known
for
his
roles
as
an
actor,
comedian,
and
film
producer,
might
be
making
his
debut
on
the
Cooku
with
Comali
show.
Speculation
suggests
that
his
comedic
skills
could
be
a
valuable
addition
to
the
programme.
Irfan:
There
are
rumours
circulating
that
YouTuber
Irfan,
known
for
his
food
review
videos,
might
be
participating
in
the
show.
With
his
significant
presence
on
social
media,
speculation
suggests
that
his
involvement
could
generate
even
more
buzz
online.
Priyanka
Deshpande:
Despite
Priyanka's
fame
as
a
Vijay
TV
host,
rumours
suggest
she
might
debut
as
a
contestant
on
this
show.
Priyanka
was
previously
a
contestant
on
Bigg
Boss
(Tamil
season
5),
finishing
as
the
first
runner-up.
If
she
indeed
joins
Cooku
with
Comali,
it's
anticipated
to
garner
significant
attention.
It's
rumoured
that
discussions
are
underway
with
Dinesh
and
Poornima
Ravi,
both
former
contestants
of
the
recently
concluded
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
season
7.
There
are
also
reports
of
talks
with
Krishna
Mckenzie,
a
Frenchman
engaged
in
organic
farming
in
Puducherry.
Typically,
senior
actors
and
actresses
participate
in
this
programme,
and
this
time,
actor
Ambika
is
expected
to
join
the
lineup.
As
speculations
about
potential
contestants
circulate
on
social
media,
fans
eagerly
await
the
show's
launch
and
the
official
announcement
of
the
contestant
list.