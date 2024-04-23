Coolie Title Teaser Records: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj And Anirudh's Team-Up Creates A Buzz

Coolie Title Teaser Records: The title teaser for Rajinikanth's forthcoming film, formerly called Thalaivar 171, unveiled its captivating title, Coolie, yesterday at 6 p.m. Rajinikanth has played a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), Mallum Malarum (1989), and several others. Therefore, the upcoming film may include some meta-references to his earlier work.

In the teaser, several goons are seen in a factory working with gold items such as chains and watches for smuggling purposes. One of the goons receives a call warning about an unknown intruder breaching security and is advised to stay cautious. When he steps outside, carrying a chain made of gold watches, to confront the intruder, he ends up being attacked instead. This leads to fight sequences between Rajinikanth's character and the goons. The entire teaser is filmed in black and white, with only the gold color emphasized.

The teaser is receiving praise from fans for Rajinikanth's screen presence, his dialogue delivery, Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction, and Anirudh's background music. The teaser title has garnered approximately 4.521 million views on YouTube in just 16 hours. Stay tuned for more updates on the records set by the Coolie title teaser.

This film is the first time Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth have worked together, but it is not part of the LCU. In a past interview, Lokesh mentioned that he intended to take a different approach with Thalaivar 171 and confirmed it would not be linked to his cinematic universe, which includes movies such as Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. As a result, Coolie will be his third standalone film after Maanagaram and Master.

On March 28, the film's team revealed an engaging poster showcasing Rajinikanth in an intense pose, handcuffed with golden watches, and set against a background of clocks. "Coolie," produced by Sun Pictures, features music composed by the gifted Anirudh Ravichander and high-energy stunts coordinated by Anbariv.

Rumoured Cast of Coolie

The remaining cast and crew for the film have not yet been formally revealed. However, sources indicate that actor Mic Mohan has been approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj to play the antagonist, potentially bringing an exciting dynamic to the cast.

The buzz continues with reports that Lokesh has offered a role to the acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi for "Coolie." Following their previous collaborations in "Master" and "Vikram," Lokesh has proposed another intriguing role for Sethupathi, adding even more star power to the film.

Adding to the excitement, rumours suggest Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might make a cameo appearance in the film, which would elevate the film's prestige and promise an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Sun Pictures, fresh from their success with "Jailer," has partnered with Rajinikanth for "Coolie," slated for release in 2025.