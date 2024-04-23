Coolie Title Teaser Records: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj And Anirudh's Team-Up Creates A Buzz

Coolie
Title
Teaser
Records:
The
title
teaser
for
Rajinikanth's
forthcoming
film,
formerly
called
Thalaivar
171,
unveiled
its
captivating
title,
Coolie,
yesterday
at
6
p.m.
Rajinikanth
has
played
a
coolie
in
films
like
Uzhaipaali
(1993),
Mannan
(1992),
Mallum
Malarum
(1989),
and
several
others.
Therefore,
the
upcoming
film
may
include
some
meta-references
to
his
earlier
work.
In
the
teaser,
several
goons
are
seen
in
a
factory
working
with
gold
items
such
as
chains
and
watches
for
smuggling
purposes.
One
of
the
goons
receives
a
call
warning
about
an
unknown
intruder
breaching
security
and
is
advised
to
stay
cautious.
When
he
steps
outside,
carrying
a
chain
made
of
gold
watches,
to
confront
the
intruder,
he
ends
up
being
attacked
instead.
This
leads
to
fight
sequences
between
Rajinikanth's
character
and
the
goons.
The
entire
teaser
is
filmed
in
black
and
white,
with
only
the
gold
color
emphasized.
The
teaser
is
receiving
praise
from
fans
for
Rajinikanth's
screen
presence,
his
dialogue
delivery,
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
direction,
and
Anirudh's
background
music.
The
teaser
title
has
garnered
approximately
4.521
million
views
on
YouTube
in
just
16
hours.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
on
the
records
set
by
the
Coolie
title
teaser.
This
film
is
the
first
time
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
and
Rajinikanth
have
worked
together,
but
it
is
not
part
of
the
LCU.
In
a
past
interview,
Lokesh
mentioned
that
he
intended
to
take
a
different
approach
with
Thalaivar
171
and
confirmed
it
would
not
be
linked
to
his
cinematic
universe,
which
includes
movies
such
as
Vikram,
Kaithi,
and
Leo.
As
a
result,
Coolie
will
be
his
third
standalone
film
after
Maanagaram
and
Master.
On
March
28,
the
film's
team
revealed
an
engaging
poster
showcasing
Rajinikanth
in
an
intense
pose,
handcuffed
with
golden
watches,
and
set
against
a
background
of
clocks.
"Coolie," produced
by
Sun
Pictures,
features
music
composed
by
the
gifted
Anirudh
Ravichander
and
high-energy
stunts
coordinated
by
Anbariv.
Rumoured
Cast
of
Coolie
The
remaining
cast
and
crew
for
the
film
have
not
yet
been
formally
revealed.
However,
sources
indicate
that
actor
Mic
Mohan
has
been
approached
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
to
play
the
antagonist,
potentially
bringing
an
exciting
dynamic
to
the
cast.
The
buzz
continues
with
reports
that
Lokesh
has
offered
a
role
to
the
acclaimed
actor
Vijay
Sethupathi
for
"Coolie." Following
their
previous
collaborations
in
"Master"
and
"Vikram,"
Lokesh
has
proposed
another
intriguing
role
for
Sethupathi,
adding
even
more
star
power
to
the
film.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
rumours
suggest
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
might
make
a
cameo
appearance
in
the
film,
which
would
elevate
the
film's
prestige
and
promise
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience.
Sun
Pictures,
fresh
from
their
success
with
"Jailer," has
partnered
with
Rajinikanth
for
"Coolie,"
slated
for
release
in
2025.