Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 Grand Finale: Get To Know The Date, Time, And Finalists!

Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 Grand Finale:"Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded" is a popular Tamil reality television dance competition, forming part of the esteemed "Dance Jodi Dance" series. Tune in to Zee Tamil TV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., or catch the show on Zee5 for an exciting dance extravaganza.

The highly anticipated second season of the show kicked off with great enthusiasm on December 23, 2023, and is currently airing at a rapid pace. Renowned personalities Baba Bhaskar Master, Sneha, and Sangeetha Krish are serving as judges for this season, which commenced with a total of 12 contestants paired with their celebrity partners. Additionally, esteemed director and actor S. J. Suryah graced the first two episodes as a special guest.

Grand Finale Date And Finalists!

Last week marked the gripping semi-final round of Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded. Subsequently, there have been confirmations that the grand finale is slated for April 14. Sureshkumar and Hemadayal secured their spot as the first pair in the finals. Now, anticipation mounts as viewers await the revelation of the remaining four couples who will vie for victory in the show's finale.

Sureshkumar and Hemadayal, Ibrahim and Akshitha Ashok, Akshatha and Naveen, Gowri Gopan and Vivek Rajgopal, and John Edwin and Risha Jacob have all secured their spots in the finals of Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded. With fierce competition among these five couples, the excitement is palpable as they vie for victory.

During the grand finale, the champion among these five pairs will emerge. The winning duo will receive a cash prize and a trophy, while the first and second runners-up will also be honored with cash prizes and trophies. With RJ Vijay as the host, anticipation is high for the thrilling conclusion. Let's eagerly anticipate the grand finale and stay tuned for updates on the show.