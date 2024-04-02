Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Set for Grand Wedding Celebration

Director Shankar, known for his grand filmmaking style, is preparing for a significant event in his personal life. His elder daughter, Aishwarya, who had separated from her husband six months after their marriage, is now set to marry again. This time, she is engaged to assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan. The couple announced their engagement in February and has planned their wedding for April 15th. Shankar, a father of two daughters, Aishwarya and Aditi Shankar, is looking forward to the celebrations.

Aishwarya's first marriage was to Rohit, the captain of the Puducherry cricket team, in 2022. The wedding was attended by notable figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, the marriage ended shortly after Rohit's arrest under the POCSO act. Following this, Shankar and his wife legally arranged for Aishwarya's divorce and soon after decided on her second marriage to Tarun Karthikeyan.

The engagement between Aishwarya and Tarun was a low-key affair, with details only coming to light after Aditi Shankar shared photos on Instagram. Unlike the engagement, Shankar plans to host a lavish wedding ceremony. In preparation, he and his wife have personally invited Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Durga Stalin, along with Madhubala, the lead actress of Shankar's debut film 'Gentleman', by visiting them in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Director Shankar has completed work on two films: 'Indian 2' and 'Game Changer'. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these movies. Adding to the anticipation, the first song from 'Game Changer' was released on March 27th to celebrate Ram Charan's birthday.

Shankar's younger daughter, Aditi Shankar, has also made her mark in the cinema industry. After completing her medical education, she pursued her passion for cinema. She made her acting debut in the film 'Viruman', where she also showcased her singing talent with the song "Madurai Veeran Azhagula". Following this, she acted in 'Maaveeran' alongside Sivakarthikeyan and is currently working on a film directed by Vishnuvardhan.