Ghilli Re-Release Date Announced: Vijay's Blockbuster Set To Return To The Silver Screen, Setting Fans Abuzz

Ghilli
Re-Release:
"Ghilli," a
2004
Tamil
romantic
sports
action
film,
directed
by
Dharani
and
produced
by
Sri
Suriya
Movies,
features
Vijay
in
the
lead
role.
The
star-studded
cast
includes
Trisha,
Prakash
Raj,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Dhamu,
Mayilsamy,
Janaki
Sabesh,
Nancy
Jennifer,
Nagendra
Prasad,
Ponnambalam,
and
Pandu.
A
remake
of
the
Telugu-language
film
"Okkadu"
(2003),
"Ghilli"
captivated
audiences
with
its
gripping
storyline
and
stellar
performances.
The
storyline
revolves
around
Saravanavelu
"Velu,"
an
aspiring
Kabaddi
player,
who
travels
to
Madurai
for
a
tournament.
However,
his
journey
takes
an
unexpected
turn
when
he
intervenes
to
save
Dhanalakshmi
from
the
clutches
of
Muthupandi,
who
attempts
to
coerce
her
into
a
relationship
against
her
will.
The
soundtrack
and
score
were
composed
by
Vidyasagar,
while
Gopinath
handled
cinematography,
and
editing
was
done
by
V.
T.
Vijayan
and
B.
Lenin.
Bharathan
penned
the
dialogues.
Upon
its
release
on
April
16,
2004,
the
film
garnered
positive
reviews
and
enjoyed
a
theatrical
run
exceeding
200
days,
emerging
as
a
blockbuster
and
the
highest-grossing
Tamil
film
of
2004.
"Ghilli"
is
hailed
as
one
of
the
best
films
in
Vijay's
career.
Ghilli
Synopsis
Velu,
a
passionate
Kabaddi
player,
lives
in
Chennai
with
his
strict
father,
DCP
Sivasubramaniam,
who
disapproves
of
his
sports
obsession.
Despite
his
father's
reprimands,
Velu's
mother,
Janaki,
and
his
mischievous
sister,
Bhuvana,
support
him.
Velu
sneaks
away
from
a
family
wedding
to
play
a
Kabaddi
match
in
Madurai,
where
he
crosses
paths
with
the
ruthless
gang
leader
Muthupandi.
Muthupandi's
pursuit
of
Dhanalakshmi,
a
girl
who
rejects
his
advances,
leads
to
a
series
of
tragic
events.
Velu
intervenes,
rescuing
Dhanalakshmi
and
sheltering
her
in
his
home.
As
they
flee
from
Muthupandi's
wrath,
Velu's
commitment
to
Dhanalakshmi
grows,
even
as
his
father
hunts
them
down.
Despite
facing
adversity,
Velu
manages
to
participate
in
a
crucial
Kabaddi
match,
where
his
love
for
Dhanalakshmi
inspires
a
remarkable
victory.
Amidst
the
chaos,
Velu
confronts
Muthupandi
and
emerges
triumphant,
ensuring
a
happy
ending
despite
the
odds.
Ghilli
Re-Release
Date
Announced
As
Ghilli
celebrates
its
20th
anniversary
since
its
initial
release
on
April
16,
fans
are
gearing
up
for
a
thrilling
reunion
with
the
iconic
film.
To
mark
this
milestone,
Ghilli
will
be
re-released
in
4K
format
on
April
20,
igniting
excitement
among
cinephiles.
The
anticipation
is
at
an
all-time
high
as
audiences
eagerly
await
the
trailer
release
today.
Get
ready
to
relive
the
adrenaline-packed
moments
on
the
big
screen
as
Ghilli
makes
its
triumphant
return!