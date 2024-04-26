Ghilli Re-Release First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay's Movie Grosses ₹ 20+ Crores Worldwide

Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection: "Ghilli," a Tamil romantic sports action film from 2004, was directed by Dharani and produced by Sri Suriya Movies. The film stars Vijay in the lead role.

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu. "Ghilli," a remake of the 2003 Telugu film "Okkadu," won audiences over with its engaging plot and outstanding performances.

The plot follows Saravanavelu "Velu," a hopeful Kabaddi player who goes to Madurai for a tournament. His trip takes an unexpected turn when he steps in to rescue Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, who is trying to force her into a relationship against her will.

The music and score for the film were composed by Vidyasagar, with Gopinath as the cinematographer, and edited by V. T. Vijayan and B. Lenin. Bharathan wrote the dialogues. When the film was released on April 17, 2004, it received positive reviews and had a successful theatrical run of over 200 days, becoming a blockbuster and the top-grossing Tamil film of the year. "Ghilli" is considered one of the standout films in Vijay's career.

To celebrate Ghilli's 20th anniversary since its original release on April 17, 2004, the film was re-released in 4K format on April 20, 2024, sparking enthusiasm among movie lovers.

Ghilli Re-Release First Week Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker AB George, the re-release of the film "Ghilli" has seen impressive success in its first week, amassing a worldwide gross collection of over 20 crores. The film's enduring popularity and strong fan base have contributed to its robust performance at the box office during its re-release.

Ghilli Synopsis

Velu, an enthusiastic Kabaddi player, lives in Chennai with his strict father, DCP Sivasubramaniam, who disapproves of his dedication to sports. Despite his father's objections, Velu receives support from his mother, Janaki, and his playful sister, Bhuvana. Sneaking away from a family wedding, Velu goes to Madurai for a Kabaddi match, where he encounters the dangerous gang leader Muthupandi. Muthupandi's relentless pursuit of Dhanalakshmi, a young woman who rejects him, results in a series of unfortunate events. Velu steps in to rescue Dhanalakshmi and brings her to his home for safety. As they escape Muthupandi's vengeance, Velu's devotion to Dhanalakshmi deepens, even as his father searches for them. Despite the challenges, Velu still manages to compete in a pivotal Kabaddi match, where his love for Dhanalakshmi drives him to an extraordinary victory. Amidst the turmoil, Velu faces Muthupandi and triumphs, securing a happy ending against all odds.