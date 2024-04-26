Ghilli Re-Release First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay's Movie Grosses ₹ 20+ Crores Worldwide

Ghilli
Re-Release
Box
Office
Collection:
"Ghilli," a
Tamil
romantic
sports
action
film
from
2004,
was
directed
by
Dharani
and
produced
by
Sri
Suriya
Movies.
The
film
stars
Vijay
in
the
lead
role.
The
film
boasts
a
star-studded
cast
featuring
Trisha,
Prakash
Raj,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Dhamu,
Mayilsamy,
Janaki
Sabesh,
Nancy
Jennifer,
Nagendra
Prasad,
Ponnambalam,
and
Pandu.
"Ghilli,"
a
remake
of
the
2003
Telugu
film
"Okkadu,"
won
audiences
over
with
its
engaging
plot
and
outstanding
performances.
The
plot
follows
Saravanavelu
"Velu,"
a
hopeful
Kabaddi
player
who
goes
to
Madurai
for
a
tournament.
His
trip
takes
an
unexpected
turn
when
he
steps
in
to
rescue
Dhanalakshmi
from
Muthupandi,
who
is
trying
to
force
her
into
a
relationship
against
her
will.
The
music
and
score
for
the
film
were
composed
by
Vidyasagar,
with
Gopinath
as
the
cinematographer,
and
edited
by
V.
T.
Vijayan
and
B.
Lenin.
Bharathan
wrote
the
dialogues.
When
the
film
was
released
on
April
17,
2004,
it
received
positive
reviews
and
had
a
successful
theatrical
run
of
over
200
days,
becoming
a
blockbuster
and
the
top-grossing
Tamil
film
of
the
year.
"Ghilli"
is
considered
one
of
the
standout
films
in
Vijay's
career.
To
celebrate
Ghilli's
20th
anniversary
since
its
original
release
on
April
17,
2004,
the
film
was
re-released
in
4K
format
on
April
20,
2024,
sparking
enthusiasm
among
movie
lovers.
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
re-release
of
the
film
"Ghilli"
has
seen
impressive
success
in
its
first
week,
amassing
a
worldwide
gross
collection
of
over
20
crores.
The
film's
enduring
popularity
and
strong
fan
base
have
contributed
to
its
robust
performance
at
the
box
office
during
its
re-release.
Ghilli
Synopsis
Velu,
an
enthusiastic
Kabaddi
player,
lives
in
Chennai
with
his
strict
father,
DCP
Sivasubramaniam,
who
disapproves
of
his
dedication
to
sports.
Despite
his
father's
objections,
Velu
receives
support
from
his
mother,
Janaki,
and
his
playful
sister,
Bhuvana.
Sneaking
away
from
a
family
wedding,
Velu
goes
to
Madurai
for
a
Kabaddi
match,
where
he
encounters
the
dangerous
gang
leader
Muthupandi.
Muthupandi's
relentless
pursuit
of
Dhanalakshmi,
a
young
woman
who
rejects
him,
results
in
a
series
of
unfortunate
events.
Velu
steps
in
to
rescue
Dhanalakshmi
and
brings
her
to
his
home
for
safety.
As
they
escape
Muthupandi's
vengeance,
Velu's
devotion
to
Dhanalakshmi
deepens,
even
as
his
father
searches
for
them.
Despite
the
challenges,
Velu
still
manages
to
compete
in
a
pivotal
Kabaddi
match,
where
his
love
for
Dhanalakshmi
drives
him
to
an
extraordinary
victory.
Amidst
the
turmoil,
Velu
faces
Muthupandi
and
triumphs,
securing
a
happy
ending
against
all
odds.