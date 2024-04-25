Idi Minnal Kadhal OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Ciby And Bhavya Trikha's Movie

Idi Minnal Kadhal OTT Release: The Tamil film 'Idi Minnal Kadhal' stars Ciby, Bhavya Trikha, Yasmin Ponnappa, Radha Ravi, and Balaji Sakthivel. Directed by Balaji Madhavan and produced by Jayachander Pinnamneni and Balaji Madhavan, the movie was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

The plot of 'Idi Minnal Kadhal' centres on the wrongdoing of six main characters and their journey to redemption. In the aftermath of an accident, they work to undo the harm they unknowingly inflicted on one another. Ultimately, they come to understand that virtue holds greater value in life than seeking revenge.

Idi Minnal Kadhal OTT Release Date And Platform

According to the latest reports, 'Idi Minnal Kaadhal' will begin its digital streaming on Aha starting April 26. This provides an exciting opportunity for audiences to enjoy the Tamil film from the comfort of their homes, offering easy access to this captivating story.

Idi Minnal Kadhal Synopsis

The story follows Haran (Ciby), who experiences deep guilt after an accident kills Hrithesh, an innocent pedestrian. Hrithesh's young son, Abhi, is left waiting at home for his father. Although Haran wants to confess his crime, his girlfriend Janani (Bhavya Trikha) convinces him to keep quiet, fearing the impact on their plans to live abroad together. With help from mechanic Raja (Jagan), she persuades Haran not to confess. Meanwhile, Abhi, now alone without his father, seeks comfort from his neighbour Anjali (Yasmin Ponnappa), who is a sex worker. Eventually, Abhi learns from the police that his father died in a hit-and-run accident and that the driver remains unknown. Unbeknownst to him, Abhi faces even greater danger, as his father had borrowed money from a ruthless moneylender, Arul Pandian, who may also be a paedophile. With his father gone, Abhi must now confront this dangerous psychopath alone. The ensuing events make up the narrative of "Idi Minnal Kadhal."

Idi Minnal Kadhal Cast And Crew

The film's cast features Ciby Bhuvanachandran as Haran, Bhavya Trikha as Janani, and Yasmin Ponnappa as Anjali. Radha Ravi portrays Father Edwin, while Balaji Shaktivel plays Govindraj. Jagan Purushottam takes on the role of Raja, Jay Adithya plays Abishek Jain, Vincent Nakul appears as Arul Pandiyan, and Manoj Mullath plays Ritesh Jain.

'Idi Minnal Kadhal' was written, directed, and co-produced by Balaji Madhavan. Jayachander Pinnamneni served as both co-producer and cinematographer for the film. The music was composed by Sam C.S., while Anthony Gonsalvez handled the editing. T. Balasubramaniam took charge of the production design.