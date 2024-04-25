Idi Minnal Kadhal OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Ciby And Bhavya Trikha's Movie

Idi
Minnal
Kadhal
OTT
Release:
The
Tamil
film
'Idi
Minnal
Kadhal'
stars
Ciby,
Bhavya
Trikha,
Yasmin
Ponnappa,
Radha
Ravi,
and
Balaji
Sakthivel.
Directed
by
Balaji
Madhavan
and
produced
by
Jayachander
Pinnamneni
and
Balaji
Madhavan,
the
movie
was
released
in
theatres
on
March
29,
2024.
The
plot
of
'Idi
Minnal
Kadhal'
centres
on
the
wrongdoing
of
six
main
characters
and
their
journey
to
redemption.
In
the
aftermath
of
an
accident,
they
work
to
undo
the
harm
they
unknowingly
inflicted
on
one
another.
Ultimately,
they
come
to
understand
that
virtue
holds
greater
value
in
life
than
seeking
revenge.
Idi
Minnal
Kadhal
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
According
to
the
latest
reports,
'Idi
Minnal
Kaadhal'
will
begin
its
digital
streaming
on
Aha
starting
April
26.
This
provides
an
exciting
opportunity
for
audiences
to
enjoy
the
Tamil
film
from
the
comfort
of
their
homes,
offering
easy
access
to
this
captivating
story.
Idi
Minnal
Kadhal
Synopsis
The
story
follows
Haran
(Ciby),
who
experiences
deep
guilt
after
an
accident
kills
Hrithesh,
an
innocent
pedestrian.
Hrithesh's
young
son,
Abhi,
is
left
waiting
at
home
for
his
father.
Although
Haran
wants
to
confess
his
crime,
his
girlfriend
Janani
(Bhavya
Trikha)
convinces
him
to
keep
quiet,
fearing
the
impact
on
their
plans
to
live
abroad
together.
With
help
from
mechanic
Raja
(Jagan),
she
persuades
Haran
not
to
confess.
Meanwhile,
Abhi,
now
alone
without
his
father,
seeks
comfort
from
his
neighbour
Anjali
(Yasmin
Ponnappa),
who
is
a
sex
worker.
Eventually,
Abhi
learns
from
the
police
that
his
father
died
in
a
hit-and-run
accident
and
that
the
driver
remains
unknown.
Unbeknownst
to
him,
Abhi
faces
even
greater
danger,
as
his
father
had
borrowed
money
from
a
ruthless
moneylender,
Arul
Pandian,
who
may
also
be
a
paedophile.
With
his
father
gone,
Abhi
must
now
confront
this
dangerous
psychopath
alone.
The
ensuing
events
make
up
the
narrative
of
"Idi
Minnal
Kadhal."
Idi
Minnal
Kadhal
Cast
And
Crew
The
film's
cast
features
Ciby
Bhuvanachandran
as
Haran,
Bhavya
Trikha
as
Janani,
and
Yasmin
Ponnappa
as
Anjali.
Radha
Ravi
portrays
Father
Edwin,
while
Balaji
Shaktivel
plays
Govindraj.
Jagan
Purushottam
takes
on
the
role
of
Raja,
Jay
Adithya
plays
Abishek
Jain,
Vincent
Nakul
appears
as
Arul
Pandiyan,
and
Manoj
Mullath
plays
Ritesh
Jain.
'Idi
Minnal
Kadhal'
was
written,
directed,
and
co-produced
by
Balaji
Madhavan.
Jayachander
Pinnamneni
served
as
both
co-producer
and
cinematographer
for
the
film.
The
music
was
composed
by
Sam
C.S.,
while
Anthony
Gonsalvez
handled
the
editing.
T.
Balasubramaniam
took
charge
of
the
production
design.
