Inspector Rishi OTT Release Date And Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch The Horror Crime Series

Inspector Rishi OTT Release: "Inspector Rishi," a gripping horror crime drama, is poised for release. This spine-chilling 10-episode series stars actor Naveen Chandra in the titular role.

Nandhini JS helms the Tamil project, featuring Naveen Chandra in a significant role alongside Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

"Inspector Rishi" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 29th. The streaming platform made the announcement on Thursday, confirming the arrival of its latest Tamil original series.

Inspector Rishi Synopsis

According to a press release from Prime Video, "Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a sceptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences.

As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unravelling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil."

Inspector Rishi Cast

The ensemble cast features Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in significant roles.