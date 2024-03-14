Inspector Rishi OTT Release Date And Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch The Horror Crime Series

According
to
a
press
release
from
Prime
Video,
"Inspector
Rishi
presents
a
gripping
narrative
that
traces
the
journey
of
a
sceptical
inspector,
Rishi
Nandhan,
whose
steadfast
convictions
are
challenged
when
he
investigates
a
series
of
peculiar
murders
entwined
with
supernatural
occurrences.
As
Inspector
Rishi
navigates
through
this
mind-bending
case
replete
with
horror
and
suspense,
he
confronts
formidable
obstacles,
both
in
unravelling
the
mysteries
shrouding
the
crime
and
grappling
with
his
own
inner
turmoil."